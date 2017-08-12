 
Beautiful Designer Coffee Tables are Within Arm's Reach

 
 
MELBOURNE, Australia - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you struggling to find the perfect piece for your living room? It seems so simple, a small table to place everyday items on such as drinks, books or remotes but care should be taken as this table can have a big impact. We all use our coffee tables differently and each of us have slightly different expectations about what we want.

Do not overlook the way in which your coffee table will be used. If it needs to accommodate items for all the family, a reasonable size with drawers to hide lots of things may be a good option. Designers are well aware of differing requirements and craft their products to meet a variety of tastes, styles and budgets. This can create a bewildering range to choose from and result in a lack of decision making.

If you seek a table that delivers more than a convenient place to set down your coffee or phone, you may be after a design that is capable of making a statement all of its own. Firstly choose which material, or combination of materials, will best suit your décor and the look you wish to achieve. This may be metal, glass, marbleor woodbut if you are not sure on a look then visit a high end show room to get some good ideas.

If you are in Victoria, a trip to luxury furniture store Gainsville can be a real highlight. If that's too far check out their website for inspiration, they do deliver Australia wide. Their collection of designer coffee tables is extensive and epitomises contemporary stylish living. An experienced blend of practical features and elegant good looks is what sets these items apart from the norm. Everyday functionality does not have to be compromised over beauty and this company strives to produce furniture that combines the best of both worlds. For more details, visithttp://www.gainsville.com.au/occasional-tables/glass-coff...

