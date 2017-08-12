News By Tag
Navrattan Group Takes a Dominant Step in the Cement Industry
In this meeting, Mr. Verma discussed Navrattan Green Cement's characteristics, benefits in terms of financial viability and that no pollution or carbon emissions are released while manufacturing this cement. The process involves using 90% Waste material and 10% of a Proprietary Binder. There is NO usage/depletion of Limestone, a natural reserve!
It is high time we realize that the Cement Industry is one of the highest contributors of CO2 emissions in the environment and that we need better and innovative ways to produce cement and help put a stop to these emissions.
"Mr. Gadkari showed great interest in this revolutionary product and offered the support required, starting the application of Navrattan Green Cement for building roads," says Mr. Verma.
Please visit: http://navrattancement.com/
