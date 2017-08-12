 
Armour Communications showcases new Armour Black solutions at DSEI

Higher assurance solutions now available for high threat user groups, protecting mobile communications from eavesdroppers with Armour Mobile DSEI, 12 – 15 September, ExCeL, London, Stand No: N7-197
 
 
Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Armour Communications, a leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions for Windows 10 Desktop, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets will be showing its flagship solution Armour Mobile, which provides all the functionality seen in consumer-grade (free) apps but with the benefit of significantly enhanced security. New for DSEI is Armour Black, a range of higher assurance solutions for Government, Defence, covert communities and the security-conscious Enterprise.

Offering the most comprehensive and flexible solutions currently available, Armour Mobile provides secure voice calls, video calls, one-to-one and group messaging, voice and video conference calls, file attachments and sent/received/read message status. Armour Mobile protects mobile communications from devices such as IMSI catchers, or hacks using the SS7 protocol and others. It enables secure collaboration between trusted colleagues when discussing sensitive and/or classified information.

Armour Black provides the same great user experience as Armour Mobile, but is hardened with a range of third party products, to protect data classified up to SECRET. Armour Blue, another sector specific variant of Armour Mobile, incorporates Push To Talk functionality which provides those features for emergency services and others that need to maintain usability and compatibility with 3GPP MCPTT standards.

David Holman, a director at Armour Communications commented; "We have gradually been expanding our range of specialist solutions based around Armour Mobile to cover a wide range of use cases for Government, Defence, Military, Covert and Emergency/Blue light services.

"Whether staff are using company issued devices or their own (BYOD), Armour Mobile is easily deployed and centrally managed, available either on the Armour secure cloud, or as a full on-premises solution where every element of communications is completely locked down and controlled. Armour Mobile is a software technology and protects sensitive and secret communications from eavesdroppers without the requirement or costs of a special phone or hardware."

With its focus on interoperability Armour Mobile is the first secure communications app to connect to Skype for Business (previously called Lync) using standard Cisco SIP-based technology. This enables Armour users in the field or overseas to communicate securely using voice and video with corporate Skype for Business installations.

Also on show at DSEI will be the recently launched Armour Desktop which extends the secure mobile communications functionality of Armour Mobile and delivers it to organisations via a Windows 10 softphone. Together Armour Mobile, Skype for Business and Armour Desktop enable users inside and external to the organisation to communicate transparently within a secure and private environment, while taking advantage of the reduce costs and increased flexibility provided by Voice over IP corporate communications.

Armour Mobile is available for download from the iOS and Android apps stores, and is also available for Armour Samsung Mobile, which provides an extra layer of hardware security by utilising the TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) for key storage and decryption.

Armour Mobile is FIPS 140.2 validated and has been awarded many other certifications including CPA (Commercial Product Assurance) from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and is approved for use at NATO Restricted.

In addition to the Armour Comms stand no: S7-197, Armour Mobile can also been seen on the following partner stands at DSEI:

·         Leonardo, stand no: S5-110

·         BAE, stand no: S3-110, ND3

·         GETAC/Serbus, stand no: S9-120

·         MilDef, stand no: S4-320

·         L3 Technologies/TRL, stand no: S7-310

·         SEA, stand no: S6-240

For more information about DSEI visit:

http://www.eventguides.co.uk/DSEI_2017_Official_Event_Pre...

-ends-

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Armour Comms

Armour Communications Limited is a UK based company supplying market leading technology for secure communication via 3G, LTE (4G), Wi-Fi and satellite for voice, video, messaging and data on Android or iOS platforms. Armour Mobile also features in-built secure conferencing (audio or video) between multiple callers.

Armour Mobile is available as a Cloud or an On-Premises solution, and by using the optional Armour Connect Gateway, integration to a customer's PBX and standard office desk phones is possible.

All solutions are FIPS, NATO and CPA approved up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE, with additional security layers to mitigate threats up to SECRET.

For more information please visit: www.armourcomms.com

Editors Contacts

David Holman

Armour Comms

+44 (0)20 36 37 38 01

David.holman@armourcomms.com

Andreina West

PR Artistry Ltd

+44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk
Source:PR Artistry
Email:***@pra-ltd.co.uk
