Tea Lovers Go For Premium Loose Leaf Darjeeling Tea Online From Jay Shree Tea Official Store

Around the world people are getting fonder of aromatic tea produced by the beautiful city of mountain in the Himalayas.

-- Tea lovers across the world can grab famous Darjeeling tea having different varieties of black,oolong, green and white.This happen to be the favourite due to its extreme freshness, attractive forms, aroma and light colour.Jay Shree Tea has a rich and unparalleled tea gardens in Darjeeling and has been a pioneer in this sector from many years. All the teas are purely organic in nature and caters to the international quality certification like USDA, Rainforest Alliance, fair trade, IMO, India Organic etc.An elevation of 2500-5000 feet is ideal for the growth of Darjeeling teas. Cold air, ample rainfall, temperate sun and loomy sand is the most suitable condition.Tea is a rich source of caffeine that prevents additional weight gain, it accelerates the metabolic rate and increases the effectiveness of the exercises, it also has stress relieving properties. The complex organic molecules helps in reducing pain sensation and regular consumption leads to de-stress which our hectic life inflicts.Sometimes it is also seen to improve our gastric health and prevent the development of stomach ulcers. The natural immunity is also improved if the Darjeeling brew is consumed on a daily basis, the enzyme Theanine improves the body's ability of fighting with infections.It is also noticed that the Organic Darjeeling Tea the one coming in black variety goes a long way in preventing tooth decay and the formation of cavity. It also has the capability of destroying the cancer-causing organism and prevents the formation of cancerous conditions.Recent research indicated that the consumption of black tea can remove germs that have the capability of causing pneumonia, herpes and diarrhea.Some research also suggest that drinking black tea neutralizes the existing virus in the mouth.The propertiesof green teas is that it is the least processed and have the maximum polyphenols. It is the only type that contains the polyphenol, catechin.The herbal teas have medicinal value known to provide a soothing effect on the digestive system.Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd."Industry House", (15th Floor) 10,Camac Street, Kolkata-700 017.