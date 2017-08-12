News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Millennium Surgical Corp. Named to Inc. 5000 List of Growing Private Companies for The Fourth
Inc. Magazine has ranked Millennium Surgical Corp. (online at surgicalinstruments.com) on its annual Inc. 500|5000, an exclusive list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
"By thinking of each customer interaction not as a sale but as a problem solving relationship, we are able to exceed our customer's expectations – both in terms of customer service and in product quality – while building strong partnerships with healthcare providers. Searching for specialty surgical instruments can be a drain on hospital resources and funds. We put considerable effort into developing our resources and our employees, so we can alleviate that burden," said Millennium Surgical President Robert Edelstein.
This is the fourth time that Millennium Surgical Corp. has been named to the list, having also been ranked in 2011, 2012, and 2016. Millennium Surgical (online at surgicalinstruments.com) provides specialty surgical instruments to more than 3,100 unique clients, year to date, including large hospital systems and ASCs. With the goal of being the most efficient and proficient surgical instrument company in the field, Millennium Surgical Corp. strives to provide clients and customers with the types of interaction and methods of service that they desire. With an average of 17,500 visitors to their website each month and more than 35,000 unique instrument patterns, Millennium Surgical Corp. has found success from continuing to focus their business on specialty surgical instruments.
In May of 2017, Millennium Surgical was acquired by Avalign Technologies, a full-service supplier of surgical implants, instruments, and delivery systems with a reputation as an innovative, customer-oriented medical device company.
The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16) is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/
"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA. Speakers include some of the greatest entrepreneurs of this and past generations, such as former Ford president Alan Mullaly, FUBU CEO and founder and "Shark Tank" star Daymond John, Dollar Shave Club founder Michael Dubin, researcher and #1 New York Times bestseller Brené Brown, and Gravity Payments' founder and CEO Dan Price.
Contact
Jennifer Lane, Marketing
Millennium Surgical Corp.
***@surgicalinstruments.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse