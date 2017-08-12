 
Industry News





G-Cube Ranked Among the Top 10 Learning & Development Companies for 2017

 
 
InsightSuccess-2
NOIDA, India - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- G-Cube, a renowned e-learning solutions company, announced that it has been featured in the Top 10 most valuable Learning and Development Companies by Insights Success magazine. Recognizing the most innovative e-learning companies, Insights Success published 'The best 10 Learning & Development Solutions Providers 2017' report. Holding over two decades of experience in e-learning products and services domain, G-Cube feels proud after being reckoned in this prestigious list. Some of the highly reputed industry professionals, company CEOs and the consulting board of Insights Magazine have finalized this list of pioneering companies, depending on varied aspects. The main objective was to recognize the organizations who have incorporated advanced e-learning strategies to take workplace training to the next level and meet tailored needs of new-age learners.

"We feel honored for being hailed as one of the top 10 Learning and Development companies by the Insights Success, "said Manish Gupta, CEO of G-Cube. "With constant focus on digital innovations and efficient e-learning delivery, G-Cube creates comprehensive learning solutions for varied learning needs. We take inspiration from this win and will continue creating comprehensive learning solutions which effectively meet the need of today's learners and lead to tangible business outcomes for the organizations deploying the learning solutions.

Follow the link to read the complete write-up: http://www.gc-solutions.net/about-us/latest-news/g-cube-r...

Source:G-Cube
