News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Federation of Indian Publishers, Representing Indian Publishers since 1970s
The Federation of Indian Publishers, also known shortly as FIP, is the Indian representative body that represents the publishers all over India.
The Federation, after the allotment of the IPA, was allowed to host the 24th International Publishers Congress in New Delhi in 1992, which is regarded as the best congress to have been held in more than three decades of the IPA's presence. It has also consistently organized National Conventions for all regional and international languages spoken and published in India, endorsing the culture of a multi-cultured India. The National Conventions proved to be a boost for the participation and the bonding of the publishing industry and has been actively hosted all the leading names in the business.
The mission of the Federation of Indian Publishers is to bring forward a platform for the publishers industry where they can openly discuss their problems at local, national and international level. It has actively worked forward in the direction to produce a restriction -free right for the publishers to publish and distribute. The Federation is a consistent member of all meetings and proceedings that take place between the publishers, the government and all other concerned professional bodies.
Over the years, government departments like the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the National Book Trust and other important and related bodies have actively sought the assistance, help and collaboration of the Federation regarding the publishing industry on national and international levels. The constant hard work and determination of the Federation helped in 2003 when UNESCO declared Delhi to be the World Book Capital for the year 2003-2004. It was the key role of the Federation to bag this honour for India.
For more information, please visit: http://www.fiponline.org/
Contact
Federation of Indian Publishers
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse