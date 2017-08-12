Alt Hiatus Presents the SUM CardGame For Math  Lovers and Gamers Worldwide. SUM CardGame

Crowdfunding Campaign for a Brain Teaser Game That Makes a Difference to Your Math Skills. SUM Card Game, SUM is the game for you.

-- Making maths fun and engaging is a challenge Alt-Hiatus Games is ready to take on. This gaming studio is working on this Maths based card game where the goal is to use the cards to make equations. To win the game, you need to be rid of all the cards in your hand or solve the most equations. And if that does not sound challenging enough, consider the Wild Cards that add additional strategy to the game. SUM is a wonderful game and an easy tool to improve your Maths skills, no matter what your age.permit even the younger players to make simple equations while staying competitive against those with wider knowledge of the subject.Each deck comes with a total ofThese cards are split into two decks, Operations and Numbers. Everyone starts with seven cards, 4 from the numbers and 3 from the operations deck. Taking turns, the aim is to get the equation right. One operation card must be used in the equation at least. Minus signs can be used to make numbers negative. Complex equations are needed to get the right answer. 4 different wild cards are hidden within the Operations cards and are named propagation, neutralizing, radicalization and rotation. Certain conditions work when these cards are used. Alt-Hiatus Games dreams big when it comes to making games that people enjoy.You can make a difference by funding our campaign which will help us reach out to a larger audience.please click on the link below to learn more. If you cannot make a donation, you can still help us by sharing the link with friends and relatives on social media.