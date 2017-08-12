News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Alt Hiatus Presents the SUM CardGame For Math Lovers and Gamers Worldwide. SUM CardGame
Crowdfunding Campaign for a Brain Teaser Game That Makes a Difference to Your Math Skills. SUM Card Game, SUM is the game for you.
Each deck comes with a total of 198 cards comprising of 76 Operations cards, 119 Numbers cards and 3 Rule cards. These cards are split into two decks, Operations and Numbers. Everyone starts with seven cards, 4 from the numbers and 3 from the operations deck. Taking turns, the aim is to get the equation right. One operation card must be used in the equation at least. Minus signs can be used to make numbers negative. Complex equations are needed to get the right answer. 4 different wild cards are hidden within the Operations cards and are named propagation, neutralizing, radicalization and rotation. Certain conditions work when these cards are used. Alt-Hiatus Games dreams big when it comes to making games that people enjoy.
You can make a difference by funding our campaign which will help us reach out to a larger audience. With just a few days left, please click on the link below to learn more. If you cannot make a donation, you can still help us by sharing the link with friends and relatives on social media.
Campaign page URL:
https://www.kickstarter.com/
Media Contact
Mr. Allan Devore Johnson
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse