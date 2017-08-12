News By Tag
Annual "Scenes of Maine" Exhibit Opens October 1 at Richard Boyd Art Gallery
The exhibit showcases the diversity of subject matter in Maine which has long been a source of inspiration for artists. On display are paintings in a variety of mediums and styles depicting scenes from the interior, to the islands, coves, and working waterfronts in Maine. Each work is the artist's interpretation of a scene in Maine.
Scenes of Maine features original paintings by Patricia Chandler - oil and mixed media; Randy Eckard - watercolor; Wilson Stewart - acrylic; and works in oil by Austin Stilphen.
You're invited to meet artists Patricia Chandler and Wilson Stewart at a reception at Richard Boyd Art Gallery on Saturday, October 7 between the hours of 12:00 noon and 3:00 p.m. when they will be available to discuss their work.
The exhibit is open free of charge between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily through October 31, 2017.
About the Artists
Patricia Chandler's career as a trained commercial and fine artist spans more than five decades. She received her BFA in illustration from Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, RI and MFA in Painting and Printmaking from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, NY.
Her portfolio of paintings includes works in a variety of mediums from oil to cold wax depicting iconic scenes in Maine. When asked about her creative process and style Pat replied, "My creative process and production inevitably refer to my geographic roots. Maine's more remote regions inspired many of my later paintings to the same degree that its landscape informed my early life. In all of may paintings there is a continuum that began in realism and over time evolved into more expressionistic works."
Raised in North Carolina, Randy Eckard studied at the Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Florida and the Haywood School of Craft in Clyde, North Carolina. A trained commercial and fine artist living in Blue Hill, ME his career as a fine artist working exclusively with watercolors spans more than three decades. Eckard is known for his use of light and shadow, with the subject of most of his paintings being light and how if defines and shapes the scene before him. His iconic architectural landscapes are expertly detailed and capture the essence of New England.
Born and raised in Maine, Austin Stilphen responds to the ever changing landscape of Maine by creating representational landscape paintings in oil. Austin's paintings depict his interpretation of rural scenes in Maine untouched by modernization. He has the same vision as many landscape artists before him, to reawaken our love of nature and rural areas in Maine.
Wilson Stewart is a visual artist and Licensed Land Surveyor living in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. Influenced by his grandmother, a gifted sketch artist, Wilson has drawn on and off again since childhood. Mainly self-taught, Wilson began painting later in life. His current series of paintings, in acrylic on canvas panels, include landscapes, and scenes of daily life in Portland, ME and the Islands of Casco Bay.
About the Gallery
Richard Boyd Art Gallery is located on Peaks Island in Portland, ME at the corner of Island Avenue and Epps Street. The gallery represents a diverse group of established and emerging artists with a connection to the state of Maine, creating original works of visual art in a broad range of styles.
During the months of April through October the gallery is open between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily. From November through the end of March the gallery is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Additional days and times can be scheduled by appointment.
For more information about the exhibit please contact the gallery by phone at 207-712-1097, via email at info@richardboydartgallery.com or visit the gallery's website at http://www.richardboydartgallery.com . Like the gallery on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/
