Serie A Hellas Verona & Jetcoin Institute Collaborate on First Talent Search
Formerly the top sponsor of Hellas Verona in the 2015-2016 season, Jetcoin continues its vision of supporting tomorrow's champions and announces the Jetcoin Talent Search, which will begin in Asia with trials to be conducted in Singapore.
After a difficult season where Hellas Verona was relegated to Serie B, the club has managed to regain its position in Serie A and now joins Jetcoin in the pursuit of fresh soccer talent. The club will be in Singapore in September to conduct workshops and scout for talent. Players from all over Asia are welcome to take part. Participation details will be posted soon on the Official Jetcoin Website https://jetcoininstitute.com. The best players selected will have a chance to win a full scholarship with the Hellas Verona Academy.
Partnering with Jetcoin in their quest is COSS.IO, a multifunctional platform with one-stop shop Fintech solutions. They will join forces with Jetcoin to support and promote the search.
As part of this agreement, Hellas Verona has offered digital exposure to Jetcoin and its partners on their electronic banners during their home games, broadcast in 85 countries.
"We look forward to this collaboration as it will set an important milestone for Jetcoin in finding and signing our first champions," states Eric Alexandre, Jetcoin CEO.
About Jetcoin
Jetcoin is a new digital fuel issued by the Jetcoin Institute. It gives fans and supporters in the world of sports and entertainment a unique opportunity to benefit directly from the success of their favourite athletes and stars, both financially and also through unique rewards. Jetcoin Institute continues to work with partner teams, brands and service providers to offer exclusive deals to Jetcoin holders. To date, Jetcoin has sponsored two Serie A football teams, A.C. Chievo Verona and Hellas Verona; a luxury yacht show, Singapore Rendezvous; and is currently the main sponsor for the upcoming Formula One Official After-Party Sky Grande Prix 2017. Visit https://jetcoininstitute.com/
About Hellas Verona F.C.
Founded in 1903, Hellas Verona Football Club is a professional Italian football club, based in Verona, Veneto. The team won the Serie A Championship in 1984–1985 and currently play in Serie A, the top tier of the Italian professional football league. Visit http://www.hellasverona.it
About COSS.IO
COSS.IO aims to develop a platform serving as a universal solution to the increasing demands of the Fintech industry. COSS stands for Crypto One Stop Solution embedded into a user-friendly and intuitive platform. For more information please visit: https://coss.io/
