India Flower Market by Technologies, Services, Applications and Regions – Trends and Forecast 2022
Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "India Flower Market by Technologies, Services, Applications and Regions – Trends and Forecast 2022". The report splits India Flower by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market
The global India Flower market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
India plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the India Flower development status and future trend in India, focuses on top players in India, also splits India Flower by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in India market include
• Majestic Flora
• Akshar Agro Export
• Darjeeling Gardens Private Ltd
• TJ Flowers
• SV Exports
• DJ Impact
• 7 Hills Trading & Enterprises
• Gki Enterprises
• Phoenix Food & Agro
• Aaradhya Agro
• Sutton & Sons India Private Ltd
• Shine Hospitality
• Green Care Centure
• Jai Sidh Group
• Grew Flowers Farms
• Doraha Rose Farms
Geographically, this report splits the India market into six regions,
• Mumbai
• Pune
• Delhi
• Bangalore
• Hyderabad
• Ahmedabad
On the basis of product, the India Flower market is primarily split into
• Rose
• Daisy
• Lilies
• Tulips
• Gladioli
• Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
• Higher Price
• Middle Price
• Low Price
