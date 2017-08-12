 
News By Tag
* #United State Flower Market
* Product Category
* Price Trend
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

India Flower Market by Technologies, Services, Applications and Regions – Trends and Forecast 2022

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "India Flower Market by Technologies, Services, Applications and Regions – Trends and Forecast 2022". The report splits India Flower by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* #United State Flower Market
* Product Category
* Price Trend

Industry:
* Services

Location:
* Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Reports

MUMBAI, India - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Summary
The global India Flower market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
India plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the India Flower development status and future trend in India, focuses on top players in India, also splits India Flower by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in India market include
• Majestic Flora
• Akshar Agro Export
• Darjeeling Gardens Private Ltd
• TJ Flowers
• SV Exports
• DJ Impact
• 7 Hills Trading & Enterprises
• Gki Enterprises
• Phoenix Food & Agro
• Aaradhya Agro
• Sutton & Sons India Private Ltd
• Shine Hospitality
• Green Care Centure
• Jai Sidh Group
• Grew Flowers Farms
• Doraha Rose Farms

Click the link below to read the complete report: https://www.bharatbook.com/business-market-research-repor...
Request A Sample copy of India Flower Market @: https://www.bharatbook.com/request-sample/644307

Geographically, this report splits the India market into six regions,
• Mumbai
• Pune
• Delhi
• Bangalore
• Hyderabad
• Ahmedabad

On the basis of product, the India Flower market is primarily split into
• Rose
• Daisy
• Lilies
• Tulips
• Gladioli
• Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
• Higher Price
• Middle Price
• Low Price

About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.

Contact us at:
Bharat Book Bureau
Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773
Email: poonam@bharatbook.com
Website: www.bharatbook.com

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook| Linkedin | Google Plus

Contact
Sandhya Nair
+91 22 27810772 / 27810773
***@bharatbook.com
End
Source:Bharat Book Bureau
Email:***@bharatbook.com
Posted By:***@bharatbook.com Email Verified
Tags:#United State Flower Market, Product Category, Price Trend
Industry:Services
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bharatbook.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share