Pulse Entertainment is looking for Game Articles Writers and Reviewers

-- THE PULSE ENTERTAINMENT {TPE} is entering a new era in its development. Earlier this year when we had joined PTE, it was the first time that Gaming articles had been introduced to the site. And now we are growing even more, with select writers being appointed as Heads of different divisions.And the Gaming Division is growing too. Fellow writers Andi Hodgetts and Shaun Jooste have been covering gaming articles, interviews, walkthroughs and retrospective reviews, but their main focus for the latest gaming reviews has been on the PS4, since that is what they predominently test games on.We need to expand. AAA game production and development companies are now offering us review keys for their upcoming games, either for beta testing or for pre - / post-launch review. We've been helping getting the word out on announcements for games, and the interest has steadily been rising.Having said that, we have only been able to accept PS4 review keys, although have been offered games for various other platforms. The time has come to include other options, such as Xbox, Nintendo, Atari, PC, Mobile, etc. And not just console or pc, but handheld devices such as the Vita too.Of course, we aren't just accepting any writers. We are looking for eager and committed writers that follow our processes to the letter and understand how our business works. So we have very specific requirements and there will be certain assignments to complete to ensure that you fit the bill. We will teach you our systems and how best to write articles, but the skill and experience needs to be there beforehand. Spending hours correcting someone else's work is not enjoyable in the least.On a final note, please note that this is not a paying job. None of the writers at TPE get paid to write for the site. We love what we do and we do it for the passion of the writing craft. You will be gaining experience that you can use on your resume, and of course you will be getting free games as a way to compensate you for your time.If you have any questions, please don't fail to contact me. Here are the official requirements.> You must absolutely love or be obsessed with gaming. Please don't ask to write for gaming if you don't have time to play them or write about them;> You must own a console / pc / handheld gaming device that you are requesting to review on. We will be accepting up to 3 writers per platform;> If you own a PC or mobile, you need to be able to run the games we obtain review keys for;> You must be willing to write articles, announcements, interviews and reviews, specifically as it relates to your platform;> You must have some skill with writing articles. You can provide us with a resume of your experience, but you will be given 3 test assignments to do in the fields of feed announcements, interviews and review to test your ability. To me, writing skill means more than experience;> You need to be committed to writing as much as possible, if not on a daily basis. Missing out on key announcements for your platform could harm us, since many of them are relying on getting this information out as soon as possible. We do not allow outdated announcements to be posted;> Experience with feeds and the ghost blog system will be advantageous, but not a necessity. You will be taught to use these systems, but it helps if you already know how;> You must be on Facebook (compulsory), as we have a closed Facebook group where we discuss our work and have meetings. Any other social media that you can share articles on will count in your favour.> Key to recruitment is personality. This is not something that can be tested, but will be monitored over time. We've had some bad sorts and some funny sorts, and we only want to deal with those that fit in well with the team and help our site grow. All submissions and writers will be assessed by TPE owner Sarah Beth James, Shaun Jooste as Head: Gaming and Andi Hodgetts as Deputy Head: Gaming to ensure that we get good writers with the right attitude. Don't submit if you aren't willing to be a team player.As a final note, you will be placed under a 2 month probationary period to see how well you fit with the team. We may need to extend this if we wish you give you another chance. If you succeed, you will be considered a permanent Pulsie.We don't just need writers...