 
News By Tag
* Anti-counterfeit protection
* Hologram
* Nanotechnology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lochovice
  Middle Bohemia
  Czech Republic
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

OPTAGLIO prepares a new generation of microholograms

OPTAGLIO, the global leader in high-resolution security holograms, today announced it established a research unit focused on microholograms. Scientists and technicians are working together in the new team, closely connected to OPTAGLIO Labs.
 
 
microhologram-compared-to-a-mite
microhologram-compared-to-a-mite
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Anti-counterfeit protection
Hologram
Nanotechnology

Industry:
Security

Location:
Lochovice - Middle Bohemia - Czech Republic

Subject:
Projects

LOCHOVICE, Czech Republic - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- „Microholograms are our unique solution, but they also started a new general trend. In a few years, it will be normal that documents and brand goods are protected against counterfeiting also at the material level. The material will include inspectional micro-particles to prove the genuineness," said Dr. Tomas Karenský, senior research manager in OPTAGLIO. „This situation brings new challenges, and we need to prepare in time."

Research and development activities will mainly concentrate on the following areas:

1)     Future microholograms will need to sustain extremely tough conditions such as high temperatures and an aggressive chemical environment. It will enable them to be used for marking of engine parts and for forensic investigation of remains of destroyed documents or products.

2)     New visual effects. Current technology enables application of virtually all visual effects that are used on normal size holograms. However, sometimes it would be useful to have special effects that are good for microhologram inspection and not so interesting on normal size holograms.

3)     Technologies for integration of microholograms into different substances. Existing solutions are powerful for polycarbonate and paper. However, there are also other materials to be covered.

What we are starting now is a long term program that will generate innovations continuously. It will be backed by our extensive experience from a microholograms application as well as extensive material research in other units of OPTAGLIO LABS. I am looking forward to this incredible task very much," stated Karenský.
Microholograms (http://optaglio.cz/en/ovdot), sometimes called „holographic dust", are microscopic metallic particles of a size from 40 micrometers. Seen by a naked eye, they look like just as metallic dust. Viewed under higher magnification, it is evident that these particles are of regular shape and with a holographic surface. In addition to that, alphanumerical symbols can be engraved into the microholograms. Several levels of inspection are thus enabled from basic intuitive up to forensic. Microholograms are usually sealed into plastic foil or paper or added to transparent lacquer. They were invented in OPTAGLIO Labs and are protected by patent.

OPTAGLIO (http://www.optaglio.com/) has been focused on research and development since 1994 when the company was established by a group of scientists from Czech Academy of Science. The company has retained its strong focus on science, research and effort to understand. These priorities strongly influence OPTAGLIO´s strategy regarding recruitment, people development, budgeting, and processes. Many patents and innovations have originated in research units that are now consolidated into OPTAGLIO Labs situated in Lochovice, Czech Republic.

Media Contact
Dr. Petr Hampl
+420 724 105 285
***@optaglio.cz
End
Source:
Email:***@optaglio.cz Email Verified
Tags:Anti-counterfeit protection, Hologram, Nanotechnology
Industry:Security
Location:Lochovice - Middle Bohemia - Czech Republic
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
OPTAGLIO PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share