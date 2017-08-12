News By Tag
OPTAGLIO prepares a new generation of microholograms
OPTAGLIO, the global leader in high-resolution security holograms, today announced it established a research unit focused on microholograms. Scientists and technicians are working together in the new team, closely connected to OPTAGLIO Labs.
Research and development activities will mainly concentrate on the following areas:
1) Future microholograms will need to sustain extremely tough conditions such as high temperatures and an aggressive chemical environment. It will enable them to be used for marking of engine parts and for forensic investigation of remains of destroyed documents or products.
2) New visual effects. Current technology enables application of virtually all visual effects that are used on normal size holograms. However, sometimes it would be useful to have special effects that are good for microhologram inspection and not so interesting on normal size holograms.
3) Technologies for integration of microholograms into different substances. Existing solutions are powerful for polycarbonate and paper. However, there are also other materials to be covered.
What we are starting now is a long term program that will generate innovations continuously. It will be backed by our extensive experience from a microholograms application as well as extensive material research in other units of OPTAGLIO LABS. I am looking forward to this incredible task very much," stated Karenský.
