 
News By Tag
* Diwali gift boxes
* Diwali tea gifts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312


Goodwyn Tea Offers Alluring Diwali Gift Tea Chests and Boxes Online for 2017

Diwali is one of the most popular festive occasions in India as well as in many other parts of the globe where Indians reside in. Tea gifts are one of the most unique and practical gift ideas for the festival.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Diwali gift boxes
Diwali tea gifts

Industry:
Health

Location:
Kolkata - West Bengal - India

Subject:
Services

KOLKATA, India - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Diwali is one of the most popular festive occasions in India as well as in many other parts of the globe where Indians reside in. Tea gifts are one of the most unique and practical gift ideas for the festival. Popular online store Goodwyn Tea has various tea gifts on sale for its customers. Its 2017 Diwali collection consists of some very attractive tea boxes and chests.

There is the Alluring Diwali Tea Chest that comprises of 60 premium enveloped tea box enclosed in a handcrafted wooden box. It has the Tea-Rific Wishes Gift Box that includes 16 silken pyramid-shaped tea bags that are packed in cubes along with wishes for all occasions. Buyers can find the Elite Tea Gift Box consisting of 60 wonderful enveloped tea bags in a modern, unique wooden box. Gift-givers can also choose the Assorted Gourmet Teas Gift Box which is the best Diwali tea assortment present in a tin caddy of reusable variety.

The gifts are available at affordable costs, and buyers can choose highly curated personalized gift boxes that can be customized for businesses with a corporate or business logo. Recipients can experience real tea, and enjoy various types of tea including Darjeeling Tea, Rhino Assam Tea and Kashmiri Kahwa Green Tea among others. The tea gifts have all the famous Indian blends.

The premium tea blends can be ideal for all types of occasions. Other than Diwali, these can also be perfect for birthdays, graduation or housewarming parties among other festal events. The wide variety of tea presents appeal to tea drinkers with varied choices. However, most of the gifts are specially designed as Diwali presents and come with Diwali wishes and popular Diwali symbols such as earthen lamps.

Each tea gift comes in smooth packaging, and these are ideal for those who love to have tea. The premium tea blends can rejuvenate the mind and body. The option of personalizing every present can help customers to make each gift item more special.

About Goodwyn Tea

A popular online store, Goodwyn Tea has a wide range of tea products on offer for its consumers. It sells tea in India as well as in other nations such as UAE, Australia and the United Kingdom. More than 30,000 consumers buy its tea products every day.

For more information, click https://www.goodwyntea.com/collections/tea-gifts-box.

Contact Information

Goodwyn Tea

6, Bishop Lefroy Road (4th Floor),

Kolkata 700020

Phone no: 03340170777

E-mail id: support@goodwyntea.com.

Contact
Goodwyn Tea
***@goodwyntea.com
End
Source:
Email:***@goodwyntea.com
Tags:Diwali gift boxes, Diwali tea gifts
Industry:Health
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Goodwyn Tea PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share