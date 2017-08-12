News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Goodwyn Tea Offers Alluring Diwali Gift Tea Chests and Boxes Online for 2017
Diwali is one of the most popular festive occasions in India as well as in many other parts of the globe where Indians reside in. Tea gifts are one of the most unique and practical gift ideas for the festival.
There is the Alluring Diwali Tea Chest that comprises of 60 premium enveloped tea box enclosed in a handcrafted wooden box. It has the Tea-Rific Wishes Gift Box that includes 16 silken pyramid-shaped tea bags that are packed in cubes along with wishes for all occasions. Buyers can find the Elite Tea Gift Box consisting of 60 wonderful enveloped tea bags in a modern, unique wooden box. Gift-givers can also choose the Assorted Gourmet Teas Gift Box which is the best Diwali tea assortment present in a tin caddy of reusable variety.
The gifts are available at affordable costs, and buyers can choose highly curated personalized gift boxes that can be customized for businesses with a corporate or business logo. Recipients can experience real tea, and enjoy various types of tea including Darjeeling Tea, Rhino Assam Tea and Kashmiri Kahwa Green Tea among others. The tea gifts have all the famous Indian blends.
The premium tea blends can be ideal for all types of occasions. Other than Diwali, these can also be perfect for birthdays, graduation or housewarming parties among other festal events. The wide variety of tea presents appeal to tea drinkers with varied choices. However, most of the gifts are specially designed as Diwali presents and come with Diwali wishes and popular Diwali symbols such as earthen lamps.
Each tea gift comes in smooth packaging, and these are ideal for those who love to have tea. The premium tea blends can rejuvenate the mind and body. The option of personalizing every present can help customers to make each gift item more special.
About Goodwyn Tea
A popular online store, Goodwyn Tea has a wide range of tea products on offer for its consumers. It sells tea in India as well as in other nations such as UAE, Australia and the United Kingdom. More than 30,000 consumers buy its tea products every day.
For more information, click https://www.goodwyntea.com/
Contact Information
Goodwyn Tea
6, Bishop Lefroy Road (4th Floor),
Kolkata 700020
Phone no: 03340170777
E-mail id: support@goodwyntea.com.
Contact
Goodwyn Tea
***@goodwyntea.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse