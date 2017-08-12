 
Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312


Opiate Detox West Palm Doctor Educates on Suboxone and Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT)

Quickly discontinue dangerous narcotics without painful, miserable side-effects and without hospitalization.
 
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Michael Ligotti, CEO Whole Health, is educating the community medication assisted treatment (MAT), and the use of Suboxone in an out-patient based treatment for opiate addicted patients.

Dr. Ligotti has completed training sponsored by the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry in the use of Suboxone for the rapid out-patient treatment of opiate addicted patients. He also has specialized training and DEA authorization as a physician offering office-based opiate detoxification using Suboxone. Dr. Ligotti is among a very small number of physicians licensed to offer this treatment in a private office-based setting.

Prior to the Drug Addiction Treatment Act (DATA) of 2000 the only out-patient based treatment for opiate-addicted patients was Methadone, which is very addicting in and of itself, and must be obtained through specific government-sponsored treatment facilities. Suboxone is one of the few approved medications for office based, rapid out-patient detoxification from opiate addiction. The use of this medication in the out-patient setting allows individuals with narcotic dependence, or addiction, to continue their lives while making positive progress towards living a drug-free lifestyle.

Dr. Ligotti, offers free evidenced based education with Suboxone and medication assisted therapy (MAT) on Whole Health's website (https://www.drligotti.com/blog/), You can contact Whole Health at 855-965-1626 with any questions you may have on rapid opiate detox, Suboxone, or medication assisted treatment (MAT).

Whole Health by Dr. Ligotti is working heard to fight the national opiate epidemic by providing this free evidenced based education material (https://www.drligotti.com/blog/) to the public If you or a loved are suffering from addiction, please give us a call today.

Whole Health by Dr. Ligotti (https://www.drligotti.com/addiction-treatment/)

Whole Health by Dr. Ligotti
855-965-1626
***@gmail.com
Source:Whole Health by Dr. Ligotti
Email:***@gmail.com
