News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Opiate Detox West Palm Doctor Educates on Suboxone and Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT)
Quickly discontinue dangerous narcotics without painful, miserable side-effects and without hospitalization.
Dr. Ligotti has completed training sponsored by the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry in the use of Suboxone for the rapid out-patient treatment of opiate addicted patients. He also has specialized training and DEA authorization as a physician offering office-based opiate detoxification using Suboxone. Dr. Ligotti is among a very small number of physicians licensed to offer this treatment in a private office-based setting.
Prior to the Drug Addiction Treatment Act (DATA) of 2000 the only out-patient based treatment for opiate-addicted patients was Methadone, which is very addicting in and of itself, and must be obtained through specific government-sponsored treatment facilities. Suboxone is one of the few approved medications for office based, rapid out-patient detoxification from opiate addiction. The use of this medication in the out-patient setting allows individuals with narcotic dependence, or addiction, to continue their lives while making positive progress towards living a drug-free lifestyle.
Dr. Ligotti, offers free evidenced based education with Suboxone and medication assisted therapy (MAT) on Whole Health's website (https://www.drligotti.com/
Whole Health by Dr. Ligotti is working heard to fight the national opiate epidemic by providing this free evidenced based education material (https://www.drligotti.com/
Whole Health by Dr. Ligotti (https://www.drligotti.com/
Contact
Whole Health by Dr. Ligotti
855-965-1626
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse