News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ERP Education Software Offering Amazing Admission and Enrolment Solution
"Educational ERP Software gives an amazing solution for Schools, Colleges & Universities."
Technology has become an inseparable part of our lives. We can't even imagine staying without it for a single day. It has entered in every walk of our lives; whether it is in the form of space-crafts which made brought a revolution in the field of communication or in the form of washing machines which helps a housewife in her daily chores.
Technological progress has brought about reformation in the field of education....... It sounds strange; however, it is true. Educational ERP is the result of this advancement. It helps the educational institution to deliver maximum outputs in academics as well as helps in smooth management of all the activities
We have seen that admission and enrollment is one of most hectic tasks in an educational institute. And to counter the complexities of this lengthy procedure; University management software ( http://www.cloudems.in/
The highly efficient technical squad of Cloud Next Vision (CNV Labs & Technologies Pvt Ltd) – A supremely designed and developed ERP system, has smoothly incorporated modern technology with various educational commotions. So, to make the academic and allied operations unproblematic for the people associated with the educational sector, and this exclusive module is one such step towards taken in direction of simplifying the functionalists in the academic institutes.
The Cloud Next Vision (CNV Labs & Technologies Pvt Ltd) – team is highly excited and hopeful that this unique module will bring about orderliness in the admission procedure and therefore will prove helpful to the management to deal with admission and enrollment in the educational institutes, more efficiently.
In the line of maintaining its tradition of breaking the physical boundaries, this module of Cloud Next Vision facilitates the educational campuses to make the inquiry (or walk-in) forms available to the students online. Therefore, the aspirants, even in the other corner of the world can fill up and submit the form within the given deadline.
Quick registration is one of the major features of this distinctive Educational ERP. It allows prompt listing of the prospective students. Unlike the earlier times, the registration will not take 2 to 3 days. It will be done on the spot; therefore, the applicants can easily view their status. Moreover, with the integration of this special attribute, emails are automatic generates which keeps the applicants updated about further development.
In addition to this, Cloud Next Vision also empowers the campus with better data management solution. Candidate profiling which includes the creation of a detailed database, thus, the management can use the same for future references.
In short, this amazing module of Cloud Next Vision well defines and organizes the procedure, i.e., from admission to enrollment, everything moves in a smooth flow, facilitating the management to deal with the chaos arising due to disarray.
Conclusion: The goal of Online Admission System is to automate the Academic Institute's admission structure and its related operation and functionality. The objective of the initiative is to provide support to the administration and admission seeking candidates by providing a faster, transparent and easy way of keeping records and use them for reference and further proceedings.
Cloud Next Vision offers an excellent digitally enabled interface to help automate the admission procedure. The system is a web-based application which can be accessed anytime & from anywhere. Its software is totally user-friendly and is a multi user. For reliability and safety, it also provides integral database backup system. This software is appropriated to manage everyday routine procedure effectively and effortlessly with educational and non-educational activities entirely.
About Us: Cloud Next Vision (CNV Labs & Technologies Pvt Ltd) is a highly sophisticated ERP system designed and tailored especially for educational institutes to assure smooth administration and management of various scholastic and non-scholastic activities. You can now run your institution effectively with the Campus ERP system ( http://www.cloudems.in/
Media Contact
Cloud Next Vision(CNV Labs & Technologies Pvt Ltd)
+91 9545593575
***@cloudems.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse