 
News By Tag
* University Erp
* Campus Erp
* College erp
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

ERP Education Software Offering Amazing Admission and Enrolment Solution

"Educational ERP Software gives an amazing solution for Schools, Colleges & Universities."
 
 
Cloud-background.pngnew
Cloud-background.pngnew
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
University Erp
Campus Erp
College erp

Industry:
Software

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

PUNE, India - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the superb expertises on cutting edge technology has brought online educational ERP software solution, a totally planned tool that simplifies your task - just like the snap of a finger. The software is a fully integrated system for all the educational institutes including universities and group of educational institutes.

Technology has become an inseparable part of our lives. We can't even imagine staying without it for a single day.  It has entered in every walk of our lives; whether it is in the form of space-crafts which made brought a revolution in the field of communication or in the form of washing machines which helps a housewife in her daily chores.

Technological progress has brought about reformation in the field of education....... It sounds strange; however, it is true. Educational ERP is the result of this advancement. It helps the educational institution to deliver maximum outputs in academics as well as helps in smooth management of all the activities

We have seen that admission and enrollment is one of most hectic tasks in an educational institute. And to counter the complexities of this lengthy procedure; University management software ( http://www.cloudems.in/ ) gives a complete educational ERP solution developed admission and enrollment module to make this process simpler and more organized for the people in the administrative cadre.

The highly efficient technical squad of Cloud Next Vision (CNV Labs & Technologies Pvt Ltd) – A supremely designed and developed ERP system, has smoothly incorporated modern technology with various educational commotions. So, to make the academic and allied operations unproblematic for the people associated with the educational sector, and this exclusive module is one such step towards taken in direction of simplifying the functionalists in the academic institutes.

The Cloud Next Vision (CNV Labs & Technologies Pvt Ltd) – team is highly excited and hopeful that this unique module will bring about orderliness in the admission procedure and therefore will prove helpful to the management to deal with admission and enrollment in the educational institutes, more efficiently.

In the line of maintaining its tradition of breaking the physical boundaries, this module of Cloud Next Vision facilitates the educational campuses to make the inquiry (or walk-in) forms available to the students online. Therefore, the aspirants, even in the other corner of the world can fill up and submit the form within the given deadline.

Quick registration is one of the major features of this distinctive Educational ERP. It allows prompt listing of the prospective students. Unlike the earlier times, the registration will not take 2 to 3 days. It will be done on the spot; therefore, the applicants can easily view their status. Moreover, with the integration of this special attribute, emails are automatic generates which keeps the applicants updated about further development.

In addition to this, Cloud Next Vision also empowers the campus with better data management solution. Candidate profiling which includes the creation of a detailed database, thus, the management can use the same for future references.

In short, this amazing module of Cloud Next Vision well defines and organizes the procedure, i.e., from admission to enrollment, everything moves in a smooth flow, facilitating the management to deal with the chaos arising due to disarray.

Conclusion: The goal of Online Admission System is to automate the Academic Institute's admission structure and its related operation and functionality. The objective of the initiative is to provide support to the administration and admission seeking candidates by providing a faster, transparent and easy way of keeping records and use them for reference and further proceedings.

Cloud Next Vision offers an excellent digitally enabled interface to help automate the admission procedure. The system is a web-based application which can be accessed anytime & from anywhere. Its software is totally user-friendly and is a multi user. For reliability and safety, it also provides integral database backup system. This software is appropriated to manage everyday routine procedure effectively and effortlessly with educational and non-educational activities entirely.

About Us: Cloud Next Vision (CNV Labs & Technologies Pvt Ltd) is a highly sophisticated ERP system designed and tailored especially for educational institutes to assure smooth administration and management of various scholastic and non-scholastic activities. You can now run your institution effectively with the Campus ERP system ( http://www.cloudems.in/campus-erp/ ) that will assist you to manage courses, employees, teachers and students and all other stakeholders. After doing extensive research on ERP application, the company has designed the most featured and affordable software, opposite in your budget. Institutions that are looking for their own Educational website or portal can surely contact us and share their requirements with the companies' professionals.

Media Contact
Cloud Next Vision(CNV Labs & Technologies Pvt Ltd)
+91 9545593575
***@cloudems.in
End
Source:Cloud Next Vision(CNV Labs & Technologies Pvt Ltd)
Email:***@cloudems.in
Tags:University Erp, Campus Erp, College erp
Industry:Software
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dheeren Padhy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share