Exclusive Fashion Show By Anjalee And Arjun Kapoor At Elite Fashion Fiesta 2017 In Jaipur

-- Pink city Jaipur in Rajasthan is known for its rich heritage and culture. You can literally witness the legacy of the Rajput rulers here. For the first time in the year 2017, a fashion show is being organized by the renowned business group of Jaipur, Kalindee group powered by the leading University of Rajasthan, JECRC University. The event would be held on 20 Aug - 21 Aug 2017 at Marriott Hotel.This is going to be grand show in which more than 6 bollywood celebrities would take part. The list includes names like Daisy Shah who has been casted aside Salman Khan in 'Jai Ho' film. Television and film actress Mandira Bedi who has acted in more than 20 TV serials and movies would also be a part of this fashion event. Rimi Sen, who has worked in a number of Hindi, Bengali and Tamil films will also be seen in the event. Next on the list is, Pooja Bedi who is known for her films like Jo jeeta wohi sikandar & Vishkanya. Supermodel & Miss Diva 2015 Urvashi Routela and well established TV actress Karishma Tanna would also participate in the event.Any Fashion show is incomplete and unimaginable without Fashion designers as they form an integral part of any fashion related event. Small time designers like Tina Ranka, Haneet Singh, Mohit Falod, Nishtha Bhandari will showcase their different collections in the event. But the biggest surprise of the event will be the leading dress designers Anjalee&Arjun Kapoor.Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor are amongst the leading wedding dress designers of India and they have build a name for themselves in international fashion arena as well. Their high profile clientele includes celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and many more. This event would be the second big fashion in a row for the designer duo as last week, they collaborated with the beauty major VLCC to unveil their latest bridal collection where the Bollywood bombshell Esha Gupta walked the ramp for the designers.Company Website :