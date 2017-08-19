Jyotsna Colony Association -Independence Day Celebrated and Jyotsna Baba Amte Award Conferred

Independence Day Celebrations were held at Jyotsna Colony and Jyotsna Baba Amte Award was conferred on that occasion

Mr. V. Balasundaram (3rd from right) giving Baba Amte Award to Dr.Thirunarayanan

Contact

Jyotsna Colony Association

Mr. V. Balasundaram, President

v.balasundaram@ hotmail.com Jyotsna Colony AssociationMr. V. Balasundaram, President

End

-- Independence Day was celebrated with a lot of cultural performances and sports events by the Jyotsna Colony residents and the Jyotsna Baba Amte Award 2017 was conferred on a social service activist, at a function presided over by theand graced by, and Mrs. Alamelu as a Special Invitee, at the Jyotsna Complex, at 9-00 a.m. on Tuesday, 15August 2017.The function started with Flag Hoisting by the Chief Guest, followed by National Anthem.In the Presidential address, Mr. V. Balasundaram appreciated the support of the Corporation of Chennai to any needs of the Jyotsna Colony. He also highlighted that the Central Government has called for a New India Movement that will run through for 5 years till the 75Independence Day of India in 2022. He exhorted all the residents to support the movement and to take the New India Pledge advised by the Central Government. In line with that, he urged the residents to take a pledge towards a Clean India, Poverty-free India, Corruption-free India, Terrorism-free India, Communalism-free India and Casteism-free India.Mr. Ravi, Secretary of the Association, also appreciated the efforts of Mr. Thamizhazhagan and Mrs. Alamelu in helping the Colony.The Chief Guest, Mr. Thamizhazhagan, in his address, assured his support to the Jyotsna residents to meet any of their needs.Mr. Balasundaram then gave thetoa well known social service activist in Adambakkam. Mr. Rajan Krishnan, Jyotsna Committee Member, read out the Citation, detailing the social service activities of Dr. Thirunarayanan.Dr. Thirunarayanan, who was also the Guest of Honour, gave some words of valuable advice to people about healthy living.It was then followed by cultural performances including speeches by children, singing and dances, and by sports events for children, ladies and gentlemen, including senior citizens. Gifts were given to the Committee Members of the previous year and prizes were distributed to prize winners and participants.The function ended with a vote of thanks by the Secretary, Mr. Ravi, followed by group lunch.###Jyotsna Colony Association is a registered Association formed by all the owners and residents of the posh colony Jyotsna in Velachery, that is home to about 150 elite families. Jyotsna is a sprawling complex built by Alacrity, near Vijayanagar.