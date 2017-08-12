News By Tag
Global Aircraft Tire Market Outlook, Forecast and Demand Analysis 2024
On the back of strong demand of aircraft tire in aftermarket, Global aircraft tire market is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by the end of the forecast period i.e. 2024.
On the back of strong demand of aircraft tire in aftermarket, Global aircraft tire market is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by the end of the forecast period i.e. 2024. The rising number of airliners across the globe and entry of new aviation players are the two major factors which are driving the demand for aircraft tire. The global aircraft tire market is segmented into aircraft type such as civil aircraft tires and military aircraft tires. Among these segments, military aircraft tires are expected to witness noteworthy growth owing to the increasing critical defence infrastructures and high demand for safety. Adoption of internet of things (IoT) in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, transportation etc is becoming a global traction. Top players of aircraft tires are manufacturing tires embedded with advanced power sensors which can detect and absorbs high pressure & shocks during takeoffs and landings.
Market Segmentation
Global aircraft tire market can be categorized on following basis
· Based on Aircraft Type
o Civil Aircraft Tires
o Military Aircraft Tires
· By Product Type
o Radial Tire
o Bias Tire
· By End-User
o Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM's)
o Aftermarket
· Based on Geography
o North America (U.S. & Canada)
o Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico & Rest of Latin America)
o Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden & RoE)
o Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia)
o Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, RoMEA)
o Rest of World
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Sacle) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.
This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global aircraft tire market which includes profiling of companies of Goodyear Aviation tire, Bridgestone, Michelin etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global electric mattress market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
