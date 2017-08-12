 
Keeping Your Nervous System Safe and Protecting it With the Best Possible Care

The basic function of brain is to receive and transmit information from one part to the other. Spinal cord carries and sends the information from the brain to the rest of the body.
 
 
LAGPAT NAGAR, India - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Central nervous system consists of two very important parts of our body – Brain and Spinal Cord. The basic function of brain is to receive and transmit information from one part to the other. Spinal cord carries and sends the information from the brain to the rest of the body. If you closely see, then you will realize that both of them are dependent on each other. A brain cannot function without the help of spinal cord and if there is no use of brain, then where will spinal cord transmit all these messages. So it's very much important for both of them to be in sync with each other. But there is so much work to do for both of them that no matter how hard we try to keep them safe, there are chances that they are going to suffer. Similar is the case for Peripheral nervous system which consists of nerves and ganglia that are primarily out of the brain. If central as well as peripheral nervous system suffers some damage then you should check out a neurologist. Neurology is that medicinal branch that tackles with the problems of both central as well as peripheral nervous system. Ibs hospitals is the leading hospital for any neuro related problems and the care that they provide is the best in delhi.

To know in detail about the neurology, there are various neurological disorders that need to be identified and diagnosed. The good part about our brain and spinal cord is that it is encircled by various membranes such as skull etc. and there won't be major damage if suffer some minor injury. But when there is any direct injury then it can be of grave concern. To know whether brain or any related part has suffered any damage, it is important to identify the symptoms because then only you can know the extent of the injury. More than one billion people in the world are affected by neurological disorders and related outcome.

The level of brain and spinal cord injuries depend on the harm caused by any particular illness. Brain can suffer minor injuries like concussion due to some small things like falling down, head on head sport injury etc. But what this concussion may lead to, is blood clotting which can be fatal. This concussion can lead to a moderate trauma when there is loss of consciousness ranging from few minutes to a few hours. A severe brain injury occurs when the brain suffers a major accident and there is direct impact on the brain tissue. The onset of Alzheimer's and Parkisnon's disease is very common in critical cases which become more prominent during old age and become worse as we grow old.

At IBS Hospitals, we have the best team of neurosurgeons who are at your service and look after you. The care that you will get here will make you feel comfortable and will help in getting rid of all your troubles.

For more details, please visit at: http://www.ibshospitals.com/neurology.html

