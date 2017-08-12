News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Keeping Your Nervous System Safe and Protecting it With the Best Possible Care
The basic function of brain is to receive and transmit information from one part to the other. Spinal cord carries and sends the information from the brain to the rest of the body.
To know in detail about the neurology, there are various neurological disorders that need to be identified and diagnosed. The good part about our brain and spinal cord is that it is encircled by various membranes such as skull etc. and there won't be major damage if suffer some minor injury. But when there is any direct injury then it can be of grave concern. To know whether brain or any related part has suffered any damage, it is important to identify the symptoms because then only you can know the extent of the injury. More than one billion people in the world are affected by neurological disorders and related outcome.
The level of brain and spinal cord injuries depend on the harm caused by any particular illness. Brain can suffer minor injuries like concussion due to some small things like falling down, head on head sport injury etc. But what this concussion may lead to, is blood clotting which can be fatal. This concussion can lead to a moderate trauma when there is loss of consciousness ranging from few minutes to a few hours. A severe brain injury occurs when the brain suffers a major accident and there is direct impact on the brain tissue. The onset of Alzheimer's and Parkisnon's disease is very common in critical cases which become more prominent during old age and become worse as we grow old.
At IBS Hospitals, we have the best team of neurosurgeons who are at your service and look after you. The care that you will get here will make you feel comfortable and will help in getting rid of all your troubles.
For more details, please visit at: http://www.ibshospitals.com/
Contact
01143210000
***@ibshospitals.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse