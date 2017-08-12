News By Tag
Global Smart Airport Solution Market Outlook, Forecast and Demand Analysis 2024
Global Smart Airport Solution Market is anticipated to garner more than USD 18 Billion by 2024
According to Goldstein Research, the global smart airport solution market is majorly propelled by increasing air traffic and rising demand to increase the efficiency of airport solutions. Huge investments for modernization of airports in developing regions are triggering the demand for smart airport solution. Effortless self-service and smart automated processes have emerged as a major trend among the airport authorities, which led to rise in deployment of biometric and advanced security systems at airports. However, slower adoption rate in emerging economies are expected to hinder growth of smart airport solution market. Global smart airport solution market accounted for USD 7.38 billion in 2015 and expected to reach USD 18.76 billion by the end of forecast period i.e. 2024. North America region is anticipated to be the major opportunistic market for new market entrants.
Market Segmentation
· By Services
o Automated Intelligent Building
o Smart Operations Planning
o Intelligent Passenger Tracking
o Predictive Retailing
o Predictive Security
o Seamless Connectivity
o Others (Digital Management of Energy etc.)
· By Infrastructure
o Smart Devices
o Communication Systems
o Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control
o Air Traffic Control
o Security Systems
o others
· By Geography
o North America (US, Canada)
o Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe)
o Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
o Rest of the World
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of global smart airport solution market which includes profiling of companies such as CISCO Systems, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., SITA, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Raytheon etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on global smart airport solutionmarket that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
