'Soul Stirring Stories' by Shubha Sagar

Shubha Sagar's book 'Soul Stirring Stories' captures the incredible journeys of thirteen extraordinary women

--Notion Press, India's fastest growing self-publishing company has published an extraordinary short story book 'Soul Stirring Stories' authored by Shubha Sagar. The book is an anthology of short stories of thirteen incredible strong women, bringing to light their extraordinary achievements.The stories included in the book such as Sudesh Vatsa's life story of grace and grit, Neelam Kumar's cancer-wrestling experience, freedom fighter Shantabai's escape from the Nizam's tyranny, Smitha Matai's transformation from a tomboy to a svelte corporate woman etc. are surely going to inspire and ignite the readers. These real life stories will motivate the readers and teach them to be strong enough to pursue their dreams.Women are often considered vulnerable but by sharing these stories the author has conveyed that women are strong and they can defy all odds in order to protect their rights and live with their head held high., ''Every day we wake up to the news related to women humiliation, torture, violence etc. and often I see how the women are deprived of basic human rights. Hence I thought of sharing the stories of these brave women who have fought all the odds in their lives in order to create their own identities. This book celebrates the spirit of womanhood and hope these stories will inspire thousands of women living in and around us who are trying to create their own identities."Published by Notion Press, the book 'Soul Stirring Stories' is currently available on Notion Press bookstore, Amazon, Flipkart and other ecommerce sites. Grab these scintillating stories to appreciate life and learn to live it well!Shubha Sagar is an educator, an avid blogger, a poet, a Counselor, a Tarot Reader, a Reiki Master and a Healer. She is currently living in Mumbai. She has worked in several reputed schools across the country during her career of twenty five years. She owes her passion for writing to her parents and her wonderful teachers who instilled the love of the English language in her.Having travelled extensively across India and abroad, she attributes her insight into the various facets of life to this exposure.Her debut poetry book, Heartfelt Poems was published in 2015. Through Soul Stirring Stories, she hopes to inspire women (and men) through the stories of some fascinating women. Her stories speak about the extraordinary spirit possessed by these women, who she has been acquainted with and has been greatly inspired herself.