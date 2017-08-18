 
MADISON, N.J. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The global market for polyurethanes has been growing at a CAGR (2016-2021) of 6.9%, driven by various application industries, such as, automotive; bedding and furniture; building and construction; packaging; electronics and footwear. In 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the global polyurethanes market, followed by Europe and North America.

BASF, Bayer, Dow Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Nippon Polyurethanes, Trelleborg, Woodbridge are some of the major manufacturers of polyurethanes across regions.

This market research report explains the current market for polyurethanes in terms of value. The report also highlights the major drivers, challenges and company profiles related to this market

The global volume market for polyurethanes is expected to grow at a CAGR (2016 to 2021) of 6.9%, driven by the various application industries.

Browse FULL Report @ https://www.ceskaa.com/market-research-reports/global-polyurethane-market-2016-2021/

In 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the global polyurethanes volume market with almost 47% share, followed by Europe and North America with approximately 24% and 22% shares respectively

About US:

Ceskaa is a boutique market research company that serves the global markets. We offer high quality market research reports on various industries. Our strong primary and secondary research team are committed to assure the best market research reports and precise market data for your consideration.

Ceskaa provide reports on twelve industries, which are as follows:

1. Advanced Materials

2. Automation & Control Process

3. Chemicals

4. Consumer Goods

5. Electronics and Semiconductors

6. Energy and Power

7. Engineering & Manufacturing

8. Foods & Beverages

9. Instrumentation & Sensors

10. IT & Telecom

11. Pharma & Healthcare

12. Plastics

