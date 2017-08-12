News By Tag
Insurance Brokers Software successfully implemented by CustomSoft for U.K. based Client
CustomSoft a leading Software Development company successfully implemented Insurance Brokers Software for U.K. based client.
It is a powerful tool designed to improve efficiency in all respects and aspects relating to your business as an insurance broker. It provides high level of service through it Efficiency, flexibility and user friendliness. Custom Soft deeply have knowledge of integrating broker software and providing services to many clients with need for such products across the countries like US, UK, Canada, Australia and India.
Insurance Brokers Software gives you following functionalities –
• Complete policy administration life cycle including all issues of quotes, binding, rates
• Custom Soft delivers the broker software with total front and back-office functionality
• Claims management is the main feature gives detailed reports
• Completely automated claim settlements services
• Billing collection system have flexible and dynamic methods of Payment
Karen Lee- IT Consultant in a leading Insurance company in U.K.said, "Custom Soft delivered the best customized insurance software solution satisfying all current insurance business needs on time."
CustomSoft a leading Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..
CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.
