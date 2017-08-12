 
News By Tag
* Hip Hop Music
* Rap Music
* Paako
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312


Paako Releases New Hip Hop Sensation "Paako Why U Mad"

Paako's new hip hop music is receiving praiseworthy comments from the worldwide listeners. The recent released song "Paako Why U Mad" is a must listen for the fans.
 
 
Submersive 2
Submersive 2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hip Hop Music
Rap Music
Paako

Industry:
Music

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- There are lots of musicians who have released tracks based on hip hop and rap. But only a few out of them has got sauces. Paako is an added name to that list. This young and handsome singer is dropping back-to-back new songs. His recent released track "Paako Why U Mad" is worth praising. This singer is happy after getting huge response from the listeners. "Paako Why U Mad" has become famous amongst the fans of this rising star. From clubs to radio station – everywhere you will get to hear his new sensation. This artist is quickly gaining attention amongst the worldwide music lovers.

Not only he is a song writer, Paako also produces best music as well. This hip hop artist has made some interesting tunes in soundcloud. His new tune is highlighted by his unique rapping skill. The use of modern instruments such as – guitar, synth and drum machines are creating buzz. The verses are combined with kick drums and hi-hats as well. Paako gives more emphasis on song structure rather than the verses. His musicality is worth praising and must be played on repeat mode. The magic of his voice is spread throughout his track. This young singer is really a motivation for other singers in soundcloud.

"Paako Why U Mad" begins with a bang and continues with the true spirit of hip hop music. Paako's dedication for creating unique mixes has made him famous in front of his fans. Music lovers must tune into his song to experience some excellent rhythmic blend. Paako's charismatic character has overwhelmed his listeners. "Paako Why U Mad" is a true example of hip hop and rap music blend. His music is making good impact on hip hop music fans. Paako will soon find the top position in soundcloud for his creative instrumental fusion.

To listen to Paako's amazing hip hop song- "Paako Why U Mad" must visit the link given below:

https://soundcloud.com/paako-42458856/paako-why-u-mad
End
Source:Music Prmotion Club
Email:***@musicpromotion.club Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion Club PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share