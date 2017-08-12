Global Military Robots Market (2016-2024)- Research Nester

Global Military Robots Market by Platform (Airborne, Land-Based, Naval) By Payload (Sensor, Laser, Radar, Camera, Video Screens, Weapons) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

-- Military robots are autonomous robots or remote control mobile robots especially designed for military applications, search operation, rescue operation and even for attack. These robots are operated by soldiers and are programmed to perform according to the given instruction. They have been proved as an essential tool for military operations. Military robots can perform those operations which are impossible for a soldier. These robots are highly advanced and are able to transform, receive and forward information. Some military robots are equipped with arms and weapons for attack application.Global military robots market is anticipated to flourish at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8 % over the forecast period 2017-2024.Increasing terrorist activities across the globe and increasing investment in defense sector are some major factors which are expected to foster the growth of global military robots market.In terms of region, global military robots market is segmented into five major regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Region. In terms of revenue share, North America region has been dominating the global military robots market owing to the various factors such as technological advancement and high military spending in this region.On the other hand, Europe is the second leading market for military robots and is expected to witness a robust growth during the forecast period. The market of military robots in Europe region is anticipated to flourish at highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. This growth of Europe region can be attributed to various factors such as rising adoption of robots and humanoids in defense sector and presence of robot industries in the region.Additionally, Asia Pacific region is envisioned to witness a remarkable growth over the forecast period due to rising terrorism activities in many countries including India, China and Korea coupled with rising expenditure in defense and military sector in this region.Our-in depth analysis of the global military robots market includes the following segments:· Airborne· Land-Based· Naval· Sensor· Laser· Radar· Camera· Video Screens· Weapons· Warfield Robots· Pick n Place Robots· Firefighting Robots· Metal Detector Robotic Vehicle· Voice Controlled Robotic VehicleGlobal military robots market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:· North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis· Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.· Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.is driven by some of the major factors such as increasing investment in defense & military sectors and technological advancement of military robots. Increasing terrorism activities all over the globe is one of the major factors which has forced all nations to strengthen their military and defense sector which is further anticipated to impel the demand for military robots in defense sector. In addition to this, military robots have numerous advantages such as lifesaving, firefighting ability and various other advantages.Demand for military robots is expected to rise in defense sector due to rising need for better cross border surveillance, effectiveness and efficiency in military operations. Further, increasing adoption of drones at soaring pace in defense sector for surveillance proposes is a major factor driving the growth of global military robot market. Moreover, replacement of frontline human soldiers with humanoid robots is expected to escalate the growth of global military robots in near future.However, recent budget cuts in major countries of North America and Europe regions are anticipated to hamper the growth of global military robots market. · Boston Dynamicso Company Overviewo Key Product Offeringso Business Strategyo SWOT Analysiso Financials· General Dynamics Corp.· Lockheed Martin Corp.· Northrop Grumman Corp.· Thales Group· AeroVironment· Clearpath Robotics· Boeing· Energid Technologies· Recon RoboticsScope & ContextOverview of the Parent MarketAnalyst ViewSegmentationThe global military robots market is segmented as follows:· By Platform Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis· By Payload Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis· By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis· By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisMarket DynamicsSupply & Demand RiskCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Force ModelGeographical Economic ActivityKey Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product PortfolioRecent Trends and DevelopmentsIndustry Growth Drivers and Challenges