News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BSMS-Enroll yourself in the upcoming training programs in September in Melbourn
Take a look at the upcoming courses in September and enroll for the professional massage classes.
This school calls for the students to participate in 2 days Whole Body Massage Certificate course in Melbourne. With the help of this massage institute, the students get the opportunity to learn the ancient healing methods and become a trained therapist.
The Body Sense Massage School is highly recommended for
About the school- The Body Sense Massage School is helping the individuals to take part in the weekend massage courses and learn the specialized techniques of the whole body massage, trigger point therapy, cluster headache and more. The weekend courses allow everyone to participate in the training programs and gather knowledge on a subject that dates back in the history. With its powerful hand strokes and hand movements, the students learn the ancient way to heal the physical and mental pain. This massage learning institute provides certificates and diplomas to the individuals who have aced the method and have reached a professional standard.
If you are willing to join the course program, come down to the below given address and have a face to face discussion with the managers.
Upcoming Massage Therapy Courses in Melbourne:
Course 1 → Whole Body Massage Certificate (Kaveh/ Kevin Style): "2nd, 3rd Sep (Book Now)"
Course2 → Introduction To Trigger Point Therapy Certificate:
Course3 → Diploma of Whole Body Massage (Kaveh/ Kevin Style): "2nd, 3rd, 4th Sep (Book Now)"
Course4 → Advanced Treatment Massage for Headaches, Migraine, Sinuses: "2nd Sep (Book Now)"
Melbourne Office Address
Address: Level 1/459 Toorak Rd, Toorak, VIC 3142
Phone : 0450 010 656 / 1300 91 08 21 (By Appointment Only)
Email : info@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
Website: http://www.bodysensemassageschool.com.au/
Training Places at Melbourne
1st Oak Park Scout Group Hall
Rear 81, Loongana Ave, Victoria St, Glenroy, VIC 3046 (20 mins away from melbourne CBD)
Media Contact
Body Sense Massage School
61450010656
***@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse