 
News By Tag
* Massage Classes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toorak
  Victoria
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312


BSMS-Enroll yourself in the upcoming training programs in September in Melbourn

Take a look at the upcoming courses in September and enroll for the professional massage classes.
 
 
upcoming-massage-training-programme-melbourne
upcoming-massage-training-programme-melbourne
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Massage Classes

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Toorak - Victoria - Australia

TOORAK, Australia - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Body Sense Massage School is welcoming each and every one to learn the specialized massage courses in September and help them to become a professional therapist in the future. The school hires trained and skilled therapists who have mastered the art and have taken the responsibility to teach the same to the students.

This school calls for the students to participate in 2 days Whole Body Massage Certificate course in Melbourne. With the help of this massage institute, the students get the opportunity to learn the ancient healing methods and become a trained therapist.

The Body Sense Massage School is highly recommended for

About the school- The Body Sense Massage School is helping the individuals to take part in the weekend massage courses and learn the specialized techniques of the whole body massage, trigger point therapy, cluster headache and more. The weekend courses allow everyone to participate in the training programs and gather knowledge on a subject that dates back in the history. With its powerful hand strokes and hand movements, the students learn the ancient way to heal the physical and mental pain. This massage learning institute provides certificates and diplomas to the individuals who have aced the method and have reached a professional standard.

If you are willing to join the course program, come down to the below given address and have a face to face discussion with the managers.

Upcoming Massage Therapy Courses in Melbourne:

Course 1 → Whole Body Massage Certificate (Kaveh/ Kevin Style): "2nd, 3rd Sep (Book Now)"

Course2 → Introduction To Trigger Point Therapy Certificate: "3rd, 4th Sep (Book Now)"

Course3 → Diploma of Whole Body Massage (Kaveh/ Kevin Style): "2nd, 3rd, 4th Sep (Book Now)"

Course4 → Advanced Treatment Massage for Headaches, Migraine, Sinuses: "2nd Sep (Book Now)"

Melbourne Office Address

Address: Level 1/459 Toorak Rd, Toorak, VIC 3142
Phone : 0450 010 656 / 1300 91 08 21 (By Appointment Only)
Email : info@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
Website: http://www.bodysensemassageschool.com.au/

Training Places at Melbourne
1st Oak Park Scout Group Hall
Rear 81, Loongana Ave, Victoria St, Glenroy, VIC 3046 (20 mins away from melbourne CBD)

Media Contact
Body Sense Massage School
61450010656
***@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
End
Source:Body Sense Massage School
Email:***@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
Tags:Massage Training, Massage School, Massage Classes
Industry:Health
Location:Toorak - Victoria - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Smartree News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share