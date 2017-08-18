 
Suicide Prevention Week Message: There is hope. Never give up!

Global speaker shares his experience with near-suicide, and the tool that saved his life
 
 
Dr Dain Heer performing Access Bars session
Dr Dain Heer performing Access Bars session
 
Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr Dain Heer had a 'perfect' life when he decided to end it all. Now, he is determined to save lives with one simple message for the most vulnerable individuals in our society: never give up!

Seventeen years ago, Dain Heer, felt so depressed and hopeless that he had set a date for his suicide. "I gave the universe six months or I was going to kill myself," Heer explains. "I had two chiropractic practices, a bit of money, a wonderful girlfriend – I had everything I thought would constitute a perfect life. But, inside, I was dying."

Now, Heer is an internationally renowned speaker, author and co-creator of Access Consciousness®, a popular set of life tools and philosophies practiced in 173 countries around the world. In mid-September, in honor of National Suicide Prevention Week, Dr Heer will be joining with a team of practitioners to share the simple tool that changed, and saved, his life.

"Soon after setting the date of my suicide, I discovered something called 'The Bars®'", Heer remarks. "One session of The Bars® allowed me to know that everything was ok, everything always had been, and everything always would be. That one tool, one thing, a process that took about an hour – changed the energy of what I knew was possible. It changed my whole life."

The Access BARS® is a set of 32 points on the head which, when lightly touched, stimulate positive change in the brain and defragment the electro-magnetic components of stress, thought and emotions. According to patient feedback, a session of Access BARS® can stimulate a range of positive effects, including greater mental clarity, increased motivation, a significant increase in joy and happiness and fewer signs of anxiety and depression.

In an effort to highlight his personal story and to reach out to those most at risk to suicide, Dr Heer is spearheading a global Free Bars Clinic campaign. From September 10th – 16th certified Bars facilitators and practitioners around the world are opening their doors to anyone wanting a free session.

For Heer, the purpose of this campaign is clear. "I want people to know there is hope. There is always hope. You are far too valuable to the world. 17 years ago, I made a choice to stay and it was the greatest choice I could have ever made. The tools and the help are available to change everything. You are not alone."

The Free Bars Clinic global Campaign runs 10th – 16th September and is open to anyone, anywhere. For full details visit, https://www.accessconsciousness.com/en/class-catalog/acce....

About Access Bars®

A Bars session usually lasts for 60–90 minutes and feels like a gentle head massage. When lightly touched, the Bars points create a positive neurological response inside the recipient which, in turn, triggers the body to facilitate the physiological changes required for greater wellbeing. A preliminary scientific study by leading neuroscientist, Dr Jeffery Fannin has revealed the neurological effects of the Access Bars®.  By measuring brain waves on people before and after a Bars session, Dr Fannin discovered that Access Bars® has a positive neurological effect on the recipient similar to those experienced by advanced meditators – and it produces these results immediately.

About Dr Dain Heer

Dr. Dain Heer is a bestselling author, entrepreneur and internationally renowned speaker. He is a co-creator and leading facilitator of Access Consciousness, a personal development modality practiced in 173 countries. Originally raised in the ghettos of Los Angeles and trained as a chiropractor, Dr Heer is also the co-founder of a diverse range of businesses around the world. A conscious and creative thought leader with a profound understanding of the power of personal creation, Dr. Heer draws upon his background and unique perspective to facilitate positive change in the world, and empower people from every culture, country, age and social strata to create the money, relationships and life they truly desire. www.drdainheer.com

Page Updated Last on: Aug 18, 2017
