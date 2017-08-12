 
Industry News





Cincy Chic Hosts 11th Annual Bras with Flair on the Square at Macy's Oct. 6

Local women's publication attracts hundreds for Susan G. Komen through fashion, fun and decorated bras.
 
 
CINCINNATI - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Decorated bras will be the star of the party, all to benefit Susan G. Komen of Southwest Ohio. Cincy Chic, the only online publication for women in Greater Cincinnati, is hosting its 11th annual Bras with Flair on the Square on Friday, Oct. 6 from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Macy's Fountain Place.

A general admission ticket is $15, a VIP ticket is $25, and a front row VIP ticket is $35.

Guests will enjoy a 20% storewide Macy's discount, fashion show, music, swag bag, refreshments, photo booth, viewings of bedazzled bras decorated by local celebrities and artists, as well as fundraising activities. All proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen of Southwest Ohio.

"I was diagnosed in July of 2011 at the age of 25. I have no family history and I don't have the BRCA gene. It was rough, but I stayed positive," says Melissa Dunn, a 6 year breast cancer survivor and Communications Director for Susan G. Komen of Southwest Ohio, highlighting the importance of fundraisers such as Bras with Flair on the Square. "The money we raise helps fund groundbreaking research, and provides diagnostic screening mammograms to underinsured women. Komen Southwest Ohio is the only organization in our area that provides financial aid to women in breast cancer treatment, and goes above and beyond funding breast cancer research – we fund at the local and national level."

Macy's Fountain Place is located downtown at 505 Vine St. Cincinnati, OH 45202. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.cincychic.com/events.

Sponsors Include:

WashClub CincyDay, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Macy's, Ideal Image Laser Hair Removal, Victory Wellness & Medspa, Tobey 1 Originals with Tami Seurkamp, Jamberry with Sarah Nelson & Gina Parsley, Rebekah Dunning - AdvoCare Independent Distributor, DoTerra with Rhonda, Lularoe with Danielle, Tiffany Brennan - Rodan + Fields, Pure Romance with Arin, Champion Windows, Sparkle for Good, Beautycounter with Kate Cunningham, Essential Bodywear with Michelle Belt, Mary Kay with Tiffany Phillips, Stella & Dot with Peggy Sullivan, Ever Skin Care with Leslie Young, Heyman Talent, Twin Spire Photography, and Big Daddy Walker Productions.

Contact
Cincy Chic Publisher Amy Scalia
***@cincychic.com
