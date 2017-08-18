 
News By Tag
* Family Christmas Comedy Movie
* Sunflower Farm Weddings
* Farmer and Belle Film
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* LaFayette
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Two Actors Film Actual Wedding in Their New Movie "The Farmer and The Belle"

New Family Christmas Comedy Movie goes into Principal Photography This Fall.
 
 
Actors Got Married on Family Christmas Comedy Movie "The Farmer and The Belle"
Actors Got Married on Family Christmas Comedy Movie "The Farmer and The Belle"
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Family Christmas Comedy Movie
Sunflower Farm Weddings
Farmer and Belle Film

Industry:
Family

Location:
LaFayette - Georgia - US

Subject:
Joint Ventures

LAFAYETTE, Ga. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Jim E. Chandler and Jenn Gotzon were married on the movie set. The best part is that it was shot on Chandler's century-old family farm and their actual wedding ceremony footage was filmed for the closing credits of their family Christmas comedy movie, "The Farmer and the Belle." The ceremony kiss will close the picture and was designed to add to its fun film trivia. Along with ongoing moments of frivolity and hilarity in both the ceremony and reception, they were created to be the highlight of the film's end credit scroll, accompanied by Christmas caroling magic.

For details on the film's status or partnership, reach out to Joel Bunkowske (award-winning entertainment attorney) at joel@bunkowskelaw.com.  The family Christmas comedy movie "The Farmer and The Belle" is presently slated to hit theatres Thanksgiving 2018.

Inspired by Chandler and Gotzon's true life love story. "The Farmer and The Belle" is a family Christmas comedy movie about a NYC supermodel (Gotzon Chandler) searching for her mojo on a pig farm (owned by Chandler) over Thanksgiving weekend. Set in the deep south complete with chickens, cows, pigs, and even a horse dressed in a pink onesie, the film plays off the child's popular nursery rhyme, "The Farmer in the Dell."

"The Farmer and The Belle" is created to become the newest Thanksgiving tradition to usher in the holiday season, the theme of this family Christmas comedy movie is about a Christian world-view of real love based on Song of Solomon in the Bible between the farmer (Chandler of "Stranger Things") and his belle (Gotzon of Tricia Nixon fame in Ron Howard's Oscar-nominated "Frost/Nixon"). It's the first film simultaneously starring and being produced by the two newlyweds.

For more info, visit the official website of the family, Christmas comedy movie "The Farmer and The Belle" at www.ChristmasComedyMovie.com Site powered by Google: http://sites.google.com/view/farmer-belle-christmas-movie

Having a farm wedding, contact Camp New Dawn located in Chickamauga, GA.

Social Media.
Join the pig fun by posting your favorite farm wedding photo to www.facebook.com/TheFarmerandTheBelle.ChristmasComedyMovie  @TheFarmerandTheBelle.ChristmasComedyMovie #TheFarmerandTheBelle #ChristmasComedyMovie #RealLove
(Press Release by Kari Campbell. Photo by Ginger Beggs.)

###

To interview newlywed actors Jim E. Chandler and Jenn Gotzon Chandler, contact Shelly Woods at sdi.entertainment.pr@gmail.com.

For info on partnering on our proprietary platform, contact joel@bunkowskelaw.com.

Contact
SDI Entertainment
***@gmail.com
End
Source:The Farmer and The Belle
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Family Christmas Comedy Movie, Sunflower Farm Weddings, Farmer and Belle Film
Industry:Family
Location:LaFayette - Georgia - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 18, 2017
S.D.I. Entertainment PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share