Two Actors Film Actual Wedding in Their New Movie "The Farmer and The Belle"
New Family Christmas Comedy Movie goes into Principal Photography This Fall.
For details on the film's status or partnership, reach out to Joel Bunkowske (award-winning entertainment attorney) at joel@bunkowskelaw.com. The family Christmas comedy movie "The Farmer and The Belle" is presently slated to hit theatres Thanksgiving 2018.
Inspired by Chandler and Gotzon's true life love story. "The Farmer and The Belle" is a family Christmas comedy movie about a NYC supermodel (Gotzon Chandler) searching for her mojo on a pig farm (owned by Chandler) over Thanksgiving weekend. Set in the deep south complete with chickens, cows, pigs, and even a horse dressed in a pink onesie, the film plays off the child's popular nursery rhyme, "The Farmer in the Dell."
"The Farmer and The Belle" is created to become the newest Thanksgiving tradition to usher in the holiday season, the theme of this family Christmas comedy movie is about a Christian world-view of real love based on Song of Solomon in the Bible between the farmer (Chandler of "Stranger Things") and his belle (Gotzon of Tricia Nixon fame in Ron Howard's Oscar-nominated "Frost/Nixon")
For more info, visit the official website of the family, Christmas comedy movie "The Farmer and The Belle" at www.ChristmasComedyMovie.com Site powered by Google: http://sites.google.com/
Having a farm wedding, contact Camp New Dawn located in Chickamauga, GA.
Join the pig fun by posting your favorite farm wedding photo to www.facebook.com/
(Press Release by Kari Campbell. Photo by Ginger Beggs.)
To interview newlywed actors Jim E. Chandler and Jenn Gotzon Chandler, contact Shelly Woods at sdi.entertainment.pr@
For info on partnering on our proprietary platform, contact joel@bunkowskelaw.com.
SDI Entertainment
***@gmail.com
