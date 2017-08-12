Genesis Gaming Releases its heavyweight slot game "PRIMETIME COMBAT KINGS"

News By Tag
Genesis Gaming announces "Primetime Combat Kings" video slot exclusively for Betsson
This 25-line slot game features realistic artwork of warriors that invites players to step inside the exciting world of mixed martial arts and hard hitting action on reels!
Players will fight to obtain the ultimate scatter belt symbol and activate the Ring Wheel feature. Inside the ring-shaped cage, they will face the wheel feature where they must fight their way out to win up to 20 Free Spins and X5 multiplier.
"This is one of our punchier titles to date; pun fully intended." said Kevin Lee, CEO of Genesis Gaming, "With non-stop action, a killer soundtrack and wild characters, it's hard not to feel like you're right there in the ring competing for the grand title".
To play the demo NOW and find more information:
About Genesis Gaming
As a key supplier of slot content to the most prominent manufacturers and operators in the casino gaming industry, Genesis Gaming has built its reputation on providing casino gaming content that maximizes revenue for our customers. With 200+ video slot games produced, Genesis has world-class game designers and develops games for all digital platforms whether they are land-based, online or mobile, and for real-money or social gaming play. More information on Genesis can be found at:http://gen-game.com/
