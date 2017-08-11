Consecutus Confirm Expansion Plans for Second Office Location in 2018 Near Completion

Consecutus Capital have recently confirmed their plans to expand with a second office location in 2018 are near completion.

-- Consecutus Capital have recently confirmed that their plans to expand their office locations in 2018 are near completion. The firm have been exploring the possibility of expanding upon their current Hong Kong location for some considerable time now already.The firm have yet to decide the exact location of their second office but have confirmed it will be in the UK and strategically located within London's financial district.The firm expect to announce the precise location before year-end once all the necessary legal documentation and contracts have been signed by the relevant parties."Although we considered several other locations for our second office, securing a principle London location was always a primary objective and it appears that we have now successfully achieved this. We see London as being one of the key financial hubs for all of Europe, if not the main financial hub, and it was important for us to secure a key presence in this location," said Francis Jenkins, Managing Partner, Consecutus Capital."We do not under-estimate the logistical efforts required in becoming operational in London in early 2018 but believe with the current infrastructure that we have now in place the expansion will be implemented without too many hiccups. Myself and all of the team at Consecutus are very excited by this expansion and we are all looking forward to successfully opening in quarter 1 next year," Jenkins added.Consecutus Capital have confirmed that they will immediately announce the exact location of this new office once all the necessary legal documentation has been completed. The firm anticipate this announcement being made at some point during quarter 4.At Consecutus, our reputation has been built on being able to offer our worldwide client base opportunities that extend beyond their geographical boundaries. Our proven research and response to market conditions is key to our success, and that of our clients, regardless of their location.