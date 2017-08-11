News By Tag
Local Photographer's Work Goes to International Exhibition
Grand Haven, MI August 17, 2017— PHOTOGRAPHS created by Brenda Hoffman of Brenda Hoffman Photography in Grand Haven have recently been accepted into the General Collection of Professional Photographers of America's 2017 International Photographic Competition. Hoffman's work will be on display at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 14-16, 2018. This International Photographic Exhibition is held in conjunction with Imaging USA, an annual convention and expo for professional photographers.
A panel of 33 eminent jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from nearly 5,800 total submitted entries at Gwinnett Technical College in Georgia. Judged against a standard of excellence, 2,660 images were selected for the General Collection and 644 (roughly 11 percent) were selected for the esteemed Loan Collection—the best of the best. The Loan Collection images will all be published in the much-anticipated "Loan Collection" book and over 200 selected General Collection images will be published in the "Showcase" book by Marathon Press.
Titled "Pause for a Moment," and "Grand Haven, My Haven" Hoffman's photographs will be in the International Photographic Exhibition alongside other top photographic works from the competition and traveling and special invitational displays. These images constitute one of the world's largest annual exhibits of professional photography gathered simultaneously under one roof.
About PPA:
Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest international non-profit association created by professional photographers, for professional photographers. Almost as long-lived as photography itself, PPA has roots that date back to 1869. It assists 30,000 members through protection, education and resources for their continued success. See how PPA helps photographers be more at ppa.com.
