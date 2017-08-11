News By Tag
Win Passes to see Lil Wayne, Ab-Soul and more at Paid Dues Fest in Los Angeles!
Paid Dues Festival is back and you can win passes! Download the Thrillcall app to enter.
Thrillcall is giving away a pair of passes to the festival! Download the Thrillcall app in order to enter. Be sure your location is set to Los Angeles.
Paid Dues has been a festival in several iterations. It began in 2006 at the Shrine Expo Center, selling out in its debut year. Following the success of the second annual Paid Dues festival in Southern California, promoters MURS 3:16 in association with Guerilla Union announced they would travel, in a tour that hit over 10 major markets across the country. The fest toured the following year as well, but then was relocated to San Bernardino, CA for 2009 and '10. It was held at NOS Events Center until 2013, after which the organizers put the fest on hiatus.
Following this four-year gap, Paid Dues Festival has returned! This time, the hip-hop festival will be held at Pershing Square in DTLA on Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17, with headliners Lil Wayne and Ab-Soul. Other performers include Raekwon and Ghostface, Freddie Gibbs, Prhyme, Nipsey Hussle, Rapsody and The Cool Kids. (source)
Paid Dues is an urban lifestyle event presented by Murs 3:16 in association with Guerilla Union. With acts from years past such as Living Legends, Sage Francis, Visionaries & more, Paid Dues represents the vibrant indie rap scene often ignored by mainstream popularity.
***** Win passes to Paid Dues Fest in Los Angeles! Download the app to enter: https://r.thrl.cl/
Read more about Paid Dues Fest on the Thrillcall blog: https://r.thrl.cl/
