August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

Did you know that New York has a Streetwear Fashion show?

This September, Street Fashion Week is creating a platform to give streetwear designers a voice during New York Fashion Week.
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- New York, NY: Street Fashion Week is bringing something new, fresh and rejuvenating to the standard fashion industry. It is currently the only fashion show dedicated to servicing streetwear designers in New York and Los Angeles. In 2012 the streetwear industry was valued at an estimated seventy billion dollars yearly and that number is only growing with the subculture quickly becoming mainstream. It all started with some young hustlers selling t-shirts who developed into business tycoons as demanded by the success of their brands. Thanks to appropriation, the powerful shift of streetwear into the high fashion market is creating more opportunities for streetwear designers. Street Fashion Week is strengthening their platform to help those designers surmount their borders to enter into the fashion industry.

Streetwear essentials and staples – sneakers, hoodies, printed T-shirts, tracksuit pants – have been featured by the likes of Givenchy, Vetements and Raf Simons for the past 10 years; major brands that in the past did not want to be associated with the streetwear culture. The Supreme x Louis Vuitton collaboration that dropped in January 2017 sold out almost instantly. This is ironic taking into consideration the fact that in 2000 Louis Vuitton issued a cease and desist to Supreme in an attempt to disassociate themselves from the brand**(Source here (http://www.highsnobiety.com/2017/02/09/louis-vuitton-supr...)). With all the new interest in streetwear culture, it is easy for big brands to drown out the voice of the young innovators within the space. Street Fashion Week is aimed at servicing these brands by bridging the gap between these emerging talents and the corporate decision makers of the fashion industry.

Although SFW's  biggest draw is a direct to consumer model to traditional runway shows, their goal is also to introduce these brands to specialty retailers all over the world that are drawn to these major cities during Fashion Week.

"We are not trying to cultivate any new trends; that's too much pressure. We simply are offering a professional platform so that these very talented brands can

be part of the conversation during the fashion week seasons."  -Naomi Alabi,  Founder of Street Fashion Week.

This season, we are starting off with a one day event and hope to grow to multiple days as we attract bigger brands and partners. The next Street Fashion Week is set to take place on September 16th in SoHo, NY and will feature the collections of 12+ brands from New York and surrounding cities.

EVENT:  Street Fashion Week

DATE: September 16th, 2017, Saturday

TIME: Panel Discussion at 3:30pm

         First Runway show at 5pm and will take place throughout the evening( showtimes below; more to be announced as we confirm them

LOCATION: Broadway Market in SoHo

         483 Broadway, 2nd floor, New York, NY 1001

TO RSVP:   PRESS/TALENT/BUYERS: contact Jeanelle  at press@streetfashionweek.net

         GENERAL ADMISSION: https://streetfashionweek2017.eventbrite.com

Images:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B8rvOq71QV-ceXhXdVJ1c1ZpWkU?usp=sharing

Street Fashion Week
***@streetfashionweek.net
