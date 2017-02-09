News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Did you know that New York has a Streetwear Fashion show?
This September, Street Fashion Week is creating a platform to give streetwear designers a voice during New York Fashion Week.
Streetwear essentials and staples – sneakers, hoodies, printed T-shirts, tracksuit pants – have been featured by the likes of Givenchy, Vetements and Raf Simons for the past 10 years; major brands that in the past did not want to be associated with the streetwear culture. The Supreme x Louis Vuitton collaboration that dropped in January 2017 sold out almost instantly. This is ironic taking into consideration the fact that in 2000 Louis Vuitton issued a cease and desist to Supreme in an attempt to disassociate themselves from the brand**(Source here (http://www.highsnobiety.com/
Although SFW's biggest draw is a direct to consumer model to traditional runway shows, their goal is also to introduce these brands to specialty retailers all over the world that are drawn to these major cities during Fashion Week.
"We are not trying to cultivate any new trends; that's too much pressure. We simply are offering a professional platform so that these very talented brands can
be part of the conversation during the fashion week seasons." -Naomi Alabi, Founder of Street Fashion Week.
This season, we are starting off with a one day event and hope to grow to multiple days as we attract bigger brands and partners. The next Street Fashion Week is set to take place on September 16th in SoHo, NY and will feature the collections of 12+ brands from New York and surrounding cities.
EVENT: Street Fashion Week
DATE: September 16th, 2017, Saturday
TIME: Panel Discussion at 3:30pm
First Runway show at 5pm and will take place throughout the evening( showtimes below; more to be announced as we confirm them
LOCATION: Broadway Market in SoHo
483 Broadway, 2nd floor, New York, NY 1001
TO RSVP: PRESS/TALENT/
GENERAL ADMISSION: https://streetfashionweek2017.eventbrite.com
Images:
https://drive.google.com/
Contact
Street Fashion Week
***@streetfashionweek.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse