FPP Goes Dark August 21 to Stand for Greater Youth Financial Education in Florida
The same is true for the preparedness of the next generation to make effective decisions that lead them to financial stability, security and prosperity. Since the legislature's decision to not include elevated requirements in Financial Learning and Literacy programs for Florida students in 2017, today's youth are left outside the "path of totality" when it comes to preparing them for their financial future.
To make a stand in support of Youth Financial Education, FPP will "go dark" on all digital touchpoints Monday, August 21, 2017. Website, social media, e-mail and phone will reflect complete darkness--an absence of light.
Florida Prosperity Partnership, a 501(c)3 whose mission is to provide pathways to economic security through a statewide coalition of organizations, strongly advocates for helping our state's emerging generation step "into the sunlight" regarding their financial knowledge. FPP recognizes that the short-sighted decision to not elevate financial literacy in the state's education requirements will leave students "in the dark" for their future. And, for the future of the state.
Senator Dorothy Hukill has, again, filed a bill in the Florida Senate (SB 88) with bipartisan support revising the requirements for the Next Generation Sunshine State Standards to include financial literacy. FPP intends to stand for our future and help these senators to get this passed!
FPP will bring the topic of Youth Financial Education "into the sunshine" this autumn with its FPP 2017 Prosperity Regional Roundtables. Leaders, and anybody who cares about helping prepare the next generation, will gather in 18 cities across Florida September – December to discuss how caring communities can work more together to bring students "out of the shadows" of financial literacy.
Visit FloridaProsperityPartnership.org under the "Learn with FPP" tab to register to participate in the Roundtable closest to you. All are invited to these open sessions.
Please contact Barry Altland, FPP Director of Partner Engagement, at Barry@FloridaProsperityPartnership.org with questions or to share "enlightenment."
Full press release can be found here: http://floridaprosperitypartnership.org/
Contact
Barry Altland, Director of Partner Engagement,
Barry@FloridaProsperityPartnership.org
***@floridaprosperitypartnership.org
