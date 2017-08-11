 
News By Tag
* Poetry
* Life Story
* Alim Bey
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Greensboro
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211


One Man's Life Story Is Told in 'Poetry at Its Ripest'

 
 
Poetry at Its Ripest
Poetry at Its Ripest
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Poetry
Life Story
Alim Bey

Industry:
Books

Location:
Greensboro - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Products

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- It took a lifetime of experience for Alim M. Bey to write Poetry at Its Ripest.The authoris a talented man who has been blessed with the gift of expression through poetry. He wrote this collection of poems inspired by his experiences and his feelings, starting with childhood and leading right up to his retirement years.

"Each of us has been given a gift at birth, and from that gift, we must learn to be positive, and wherever our aspirations fall, it should be our best," he says. "Through the gift of writing, I have learned to express my thoughts and ideals in a manner of being best understood. I have tried hard not to allow negative thoughts or crazy ideals to interfere with anything meaningful and productive in my life."

Though his thoughts and feelings may be commonly experienced, his work is thought provoking and exceptional. His style is simple yet straightforward, and is easy to understand.

From his poem "Do You Have a Friend":

Do you have a friend refusing to give life another try?

During the talks and walks, you only see tears in their eyes

I saw such a friend the other day, in as many years

Need to clean up change clothes, hair hung below his ears

Do you have a friend you want to help in good taste?

Recognized you, turned walked away, leaving no trace

About the Author: Alim M. Bey, A.K.A. Albert E. Sewell, is an African-descendant, native-born American from Maryland who presently resides in North Carolina. He is a talented writer who has been blessed with the gift of expression through poetry. This diverse collection of poems represents experiences and feelings he had had throughout his life. Though he says his thoughts are quite ordinary, his work is thoroughly unique and thought-provoking.

Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency, says, "Poetry provides a very personal expression of our dreams and aspirations. This striking collection offers a truly fascinating read and we are thrilled to announce its release."

POETRY AT ITS RIPEST (ISBN: 978-1-68181-843-6) is now available for $15.50 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/AlimMBey or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.us
http://pinterest.com/sbpra/
https://twitter.com/SBPRA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra
End
Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
Email:***@sbpra.net Email Verified
Tags:Poetry, Life Story, Alim Bey
Industry:Books
Location:Greensboro - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Agency PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share