One Man's Life Story Is Told in 'Poetry at Its Ripest'
"Each of us has been given a gift at birth, and from that gift, we must learn to be positive, and wherever our aspirations fall, it should be our best," he says. "Through the gift of writing, I have learned to express my thoughts and ideals in a manner of being best understood. I have tried hard not to allow negative thoughts or crazy ideals to interfere with anything meaningful and productive in my life."
Though his thoughts and feelings may be commonly experienced, his work is thought provoking and exceptional. His style is simple yet straightforward, and is easy to understand.
From his poem "Do You Have a Friend":
Do you have a friend refusing to give life another try?
During the talks and walks, you only see tears in their eyes
I saw such a friend the other day, in as many years
Need to clean up change clothes, hair hung below his ears
Do you have a friend you want to help in good taste?
Recognized you, turned walked away, leaving no trace
About the Author: Alim M. Bey, A.K.A. Albert E. Sewell, is an African-descendant, native-born American from Maryland who presently resides in North Carolina. He is a talented writer who has been blessed with the gift of expression through poetry. This diverse collection of poems represents experiences and feelings he had had throughout his life. Though he says his thoughts are quite ordinary, his work is thoroughly unique and thought-provoking.
Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency, says, "Poetry provides a very personal expression of our dreams and aspirations. This striking collection offers a truly fascinating read and we are thrilled to announce its release."
POETRY AT ITS RIPEST (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
