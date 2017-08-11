News By Tag
BOOM! NFL Returns to Red Bank, NJ for Second Consecutive Year
Garmany, Luxury Clothier and Beacon of Fashion Gives Back to Support The Boomer Esiason Foundation
Tickets are $300 per guest. Space is limited. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact Susan Belfer for additional event information at susan.belfer@
Guests will be treated to a catered cocktail gathering by celebrity chef Diane Henderiks, roaming bar areas featuring themed drinks sponsored by DIAGEO, along with silent and live auctions. Over $122,000.00 was raised at last year's event. "Our inaugural Garmany BOOM was an overwhelming success and we look forward to this year as well!", cheers Boomer Esiason.
Proud sponsors include The Unterberg Children's Hospital at Monmouth Medical Center/RWJ Barnabas Health, Detour Gallery, Michelle and Matt Williams, Lombardi Plastic Surgery Center, World Insurance, BDP International and Wainscot Media.
Boomer is also being outfitted and styled by Garmany for a second consecutive year of the upcoming NFL season as he hosts another successful season at Inside the NFL on Showtime. This is just the beginning of a meaningful and exciting collaboration between Boomer and Garmany.
BEF Mission Statement: The Boomer Esiason Foundation is a dynamic partnership of leaders in the medical and business communities joining with a committed core of volunteers to heighten awareness, education and quality of life for those affected by cystic fibrosis, while providing financial support to research aimed at finding a cure. The Boomer Esiason Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. esiason.org.
About Garmany: Garmany is an exquisite upscale Men & Women's Clothing Store regarded as one of the top 10 among independent retail establishments in the country. Located in Red Bank, New Jersey since 1989, a visit to Garmany is a must for the man or woman who desires the utmost in style, sophistication, and personal attention. The Garmany staff consists of professional clothing consultants and master tailors, all of whom are committed to the ultimate in shopping experiences. garmany.com.
Contact Susan Belfer at Belfer Communications for media inquiries and interviews at 732.239.1559 or sbelfer@belfercom.com. Visit www.garmany.com for additional information. Tickets: http://bit.ly/
Media Contact
Susan Belfer of Belfer Communications
***@belfercom.com
