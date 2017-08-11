News By Tag
New Omni Genetics Complete DNA Test for Cancer and Adverse Drug Reaction
Newport Beach, California, January 1 – With the launch of the new Omni Genetics Complete DNA Test, it's now possible for anyone to quickly and easily discover their risk of developing 18 common cancers. In addition, the Complete DNA Test assesses the body's response to cardiology, pain and psychiatry medication. Taken together, this medical information can be used to create a personalized healthcare regimen designed to mitigate the risk of cancer.
The Omni Genetics Complete DNA Test uses an innovative "spit and send" DNA collection methodology that is easy for anyone to use, regardless of age. In just 4 weeks after sending back the DNA sample, users will receive a full report highlighting their cancer risk profile. They will understand their body's genetic predisposition to developing one of 18 different common forms of cancer based on a comprehensive analysis of 37 genes that are known to mark for certain forms of cancer.
For example, the Omni Genetics Complete DNA Test analyzes the genes BRCA1 and BRCA2, which are known to code for breast, ovarian and prostate cancer. By analyzing these genes at the molecular level, it is possible to understand whether a person might be at a higher or elevated risk of breast cancer in the future. Other genes that are analyzed by the Omni Genetics Complete DNA Test include FLCN (kidney cancer), PALB2 (breast and pancreatic cancer), and CDK4 (melanoma).
"We really wanted to make this DNA test available to everyone and open up the debate over genetic testing. Understanding your body's genetic disposition to certain types of cancer as early as possible is essential to maintaining your overall health later in life," said Ernst R. Schwarz, MD.
Omni Genetics has developed a proprietary method for analyzing the DNA in human saliva that is superior to any currently found on the market today. The genetic test results are provided by a state-of-the-
After its U.S. launch, Omni Genetics plans to scale into other global markets. To make that possible, Omni Genetics recently secured an undisclosed funding, led by its CFO & Shasta Capital's Managing Partner, Allie Ng. This additional financing will be used to build out the team and expand operations to Asia, with future plans for global expansion.
About Omni Genetics
Omni Genetics is a California-based healthcare company that focuses on genetic testing using laboratory methods. The company has over 15 years of genetic testing experience and currently operates a state-of the-art laboratory that is fully CLIA certified and CAP accredited. Omni Genetics continues to establish new partnerships with healthcare providers globally.
For more information on the Omni Genetics Complete DNA Test, please see: https://omnigx.com
Contact
Omni Genetics
***@omnigx.com
