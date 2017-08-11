Country(s)
Spanish for Healthcare Professionals Class Begins September 9 at New Maria Oliveira Language Learning Center Facilities
— Reverend Sandra Reza, Vallejo, CA
"These classes make all the difference in getting the right pronunciation practice."
— Cathy Park, Point Richmond CA
Spanish for Healthcare Providers begins September 9 at the new Maria Oliveira Language Learning Center facility in Richmond California.This specialized and intensive course for healthcare professionals provides continuing education hours while enhancing effective communication between patients and healthcare providers. Designed specifically for professionals and employees who interact with Spanish-speaking clients, the Spanish for Healthcare Professionals class can improve communication with Spanish-speaking clients in screenings, interviews, diagnostics and more.
"Our classes feature small groups of ten or fewer students so that there is more time for individual attention which, of course, leads to faster learning," explains Maria Oliveira, director of Maria Oliveira Language Learning Center, located in Richmond, California. "We work closely with our students to guide them towards becoming bilingual, whether it is through a conversational language class, online options, or our language classes for healthcare professionals."
The Language Learning Center also offers online courses, workbooks, and CDs for students. These materials can supplement their classroom learning through study aids such as practice lessons, self-tests with interactive exercises, quizzes, and audio clips to review correct pronunciations.
The new Center will continue to provide classes and private lessons in Spanish, Portuguese, French, Mandarin, and Italian. A focus on English for Non-Native Speakers, and the specialized programs designed for Healthcare, which both include Continuing Education Credits (CEU's), make this language school unique and popular with individuals trying to work and study at the same time. Evening, weekend, and regular daytime classes are available.
Registration for Fall II Classes is Now Open!
Students can register online, by phone, in person at our offices, or by mail. For more information, visit marialanguages.com
Maria Oliveira's goal is to guide students towards becoming bilingual by teaching basic phrases and sentences that become usable in a very short period of time. This quick success builds confidence, which in turn makes the learning process enjoyable, productive and effective. Her special combinations of affordability, convenience, and an encouraging environment makes Maria Oliveira's classes and programs the top choice for effective language learning.
Contact:
Maria Oliveira
Maria Oliveira Language Learning Center
510-223-3320
marialanguages.com
Maria Oliveira
***@marialanguages.com
