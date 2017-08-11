News By Tag
Winston-Salem State Student Awarded National Allied Health Scholarship
EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health Training Software Giant, Platinum Educational Group, Announces 2017 Scholarship Program Awardees.
Platinum's goal is to provide students entering the EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health fields with assistance in funding their education. Former high school teacher, paramedic, and now Platinum CEO Doug Smith states "With the rising costs of tuition and program fees, it's an honor to assist others in embarking on the dream of providing needed healthcare services to our communities."
The 2017 Allied Health scholarship was awarded to Christy Johnson. Ms. Johnson is enrolled in Winston-Salem State University's Occupational Therapist program located in North Carolina. Christy's decision to explore a career in allied health stems from dealing with her own childhood medical diagnosis and the occupational therapist that helped her on the road to recovery. She would like to emulate that kindness to her future patients. "Throughout my years in undergrad, I have worked in a variety of diverse groups. I have realized that I enjoy working with others, find it stimulating that everyone has their own outlook and contributions, and feel that we are all unique and valued." stated Ms. Johnson.
In 2017 Platinum Educational Group offered three $1000 scholarships, but the company plans on expanding its program with the addition of more scholarship offerings in the near future.
"After receiving applications throughout the U.S., as well as internationally, we feel there is a definite need for our scholarship offerings" said Platinum's COO and co-founder Tom Gottschalk. He also stated, "It just feels good to give back."
For full details of Platinum Educational Group's Scholarships Program contact Director of Marketing, Jeremy M. Johnson, at 616-818-7877 or visit http://www.platinumed.com.
Platinum Educational Group is a global leader in online testing, tracking, scheduling, and reporting. Our markets include the Emergency Medical Services, Allied Health, and Nursing industries. We provide the most valid and reliable online testing for EMT/Paramedic and Registered Nursing educational institutions. Our scheduling software programs include the EMS, Nursing, and all Allied Health industries. With more than 75 years of combined education, testing, and scheduling expertise we service several thousands of individuals, businesses, and organizations globally via our main office in Grandville, Michigan, and our affiliated locations throughout the United States.
