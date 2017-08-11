 
News By Tag
* Education
* Scholarships
* Allied Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fayetteville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211


Winston-Salem State Student Awarded National Allied Health Scholarship

EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health Training Software Giant, Platinum Educational Group, Announces 2017 Scholarship Program Awardees.
 
 
Christy Johnson
Christy Johnson
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Education
* Scholarships
* Allied Health

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Fayetteville - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Awards

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The staff at Platinum Educational Group understands the struggles and obstacles that are presented to students obtaining higher education in the healthcare industries. In 2015, Platinum Educational Group launched its inaugural scholarships program geared at EMS students. In 2016, the company expanded its product line to include the nursing and allied health fields. It seemed only fitting to expand its scholarships program to include the hardworking and dedicated students in those fields as well.

Platinum's goal is to provide students entering the EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health fields with assistance in funding their education. Former high school teacher, paramedic, and now Platinum CEO Doug Smith states "With the rising costs of tuition and program fees, it's an honor to assist others in embarking on the dream of providing needed healthcare services to our communities."

The 2017 Allied Health scholarship was awarded to Christy Johnson. Ms. Johnson is enrolled in Winston-Salem State University's Occupational Therapist program located in North Carolina. Christy's decision to explore a career in allied health stems from dealing with her own childhood medical diagnosis and the occupational therapist that helped her on the road to recovery. She would like to emulate that kindness to her future patients. "Throughout my years in undergrad, I have worked in a variety of diverse groups. I have realized that I enjoy working with others, find it stimulating that everyone has their own outlook and contributions, and feel that we are all unique and valued." stated Ms. Johnson.

In 2017 Platinum Educational Group offered three $1000 scholarships, but the company plans on expanding its program with the addition of more scholarship offerings in the near future.

"After receiving applications throughout the U.S., as well as internationally, we feel there is a definite need for our scholarship offerings" said Platinum's COO and co-founder Tom Gottschalk. He also stated, "It just feels good to give back."

For full details of Platinum Educational Group's Scholarships Program contact Director of Marketing, Jeremy M. Johnson, at 616-818-7877 or visit http://www.platinumed.com.

###

Platinum Educational Group is a global leader in online testing, tracking, scheduling, and reporting. Our markets include the Emergency Medical Services, Allied Health, and Nursing industries.  We provide the most valid and reliable online testing for EMT/Paramedic and Registered Nursing educational institutions. Our scheduling software programs include the EMS, Nursing, and all Allied Health industries. With more than 75 years of combined education, testing, and scheduling expertise we service several thousands of individuals, businesses, and organizations globally via our main office in Grandville, Michigan, and our affiliated locations throughout the United States.

Contact
Jeremy Johnson
***@platinumed.com
End
Source:
Email:***@platinumed.com Email Verified
Tags:Education, Scholarships, Allied Health
Industry:Education
Location:Fayetteville - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Platinum Educational Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share