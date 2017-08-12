News By Tag
Actuated Medical, Inc. Recognized Internationally, Nationally, And Regionally In 2017
AMI was recognized by the Corporate LiveWire Healthcare and Life Sciences Awards 2017 for Excellence in Medical Supply Services – PA, USA. Nominations for the awards are submitted by the publication's readers online. Located in Birmingham, England, Corporate LiveWire's publications have a global readership of over 90,000.
AMI was also recognized as a 2017 MedTech Innovator Top 100 Company. The 100 companies, identified as being of strategic interest to the medical technology industry, were chosen from nearly 600 applicants and invited to pitch their technologies in one of 11 competition events across the United States.
In addition, AMI was named as one of the top Fifty Women-Owned Businesses to Follow by Pennsylvania Business Central's Women in Business for the second year in a row. The goal of this list is to represent women-owned corporations and organizations of varying sizes throughout Central Pennsylvania. This is the second annual Fifty Women-Owned Businesses to Follow list; AMI is one of only 11 companies to make the list twice.
About Corporate LiveWire
Corporate LiveWire provides business professionals and individuals in the corporate sector with information on the latest news and developments from around the globe. The resource offers regular up to date content on an array of subject areas such as corporate transactions, international markets, business strategy and changes in legislation.
As a prominent news resource, Corporate LiveWire also celebrates excellence with corporate awards categories in popular programmes. The Corporate LiveWire has granted awards in Law, Mergers and Acquisitions, Finance, Innovation and Excellence, and more.
Learn more at http://www.corporatelivewire.com
About MedTech Innovator
MedTech Innovator is the industry's nonprofit global competition and accelerator for medical device, digital health and diagnostic companies. Our mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the healthcare system. MedTech Innovator 2017 features 100 companies that address one or more of the transformative themes identified in an annual survey of leading manufacturers and providers.
To learn more about MedTech Innovator, visit https://medtechinnovator.org/
About Actuated Medical, Inc.
Actuated Medical develops medical devices that integrate electronically controlled motion to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Their development process focuses on IP, regulatory, and reimbursement strategies to decrease commercialization risk and attract medical device technology acquisition partnerships. Their devices solve unmet clinical needs in target markets e.g., GI, critical care and pediatrics. Actuated Medical a certified women-owned business located in Bellefonte, PA and is ISO 13485:2003 certified.
