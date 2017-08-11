News By Tag
Formerly Homeless Man is Reshaping the Future of Disadvantaged Children
Paul was a highschool dropout and homeless when he stumbled upon his calling in life in 2003 after reading Malcolm X's renowned autobiography. Discovering his passion for learning and education, Paul returned to school and went on to earn his Bachelor's degree in economics. In 2009 he founded 10BH for high-poverty families in his hometown.
Since then Paul and 10BH have come a long way. August 5th marked the successful completion of 10BH's unique free home tutoring program for 55 young learners who received Kindergarten Readiness Degrees to signify their achievement. Paul kicked off the ceremony at 11am at the 10BH headquarters by sharing his vision for the community. Learners were provided with a green cap and gown for the occasion and came up one by one to receive their graduation degree. This fall 10BH's Learners will enter kindergarten in the Ravenswood School District of East Palo Alto, making up 30% percent of all kindergarteners in the district.
An overjoyed mother of two participating children said, "There are many words to express what this organization has provided to us since the first visit at home, everything they have taught us, and especially how they have encouraged reading in our children. As a mother of two children, Lindsay and Isaac, let me say that 10 Books A Home has made a huge change in my children and my family. The program encourages reading, the love of books, the interest in them, and develops new skills for the children to get involved in their own development."
The 10BH graduation set the stage for upcoming report card results for 10BH alumni who are now in public schools. Just like last three years, the results will reinforce the impact the ground-breaking program has had on the community.
"Being located in a facility replete with staff, learning activities, and books has made a material difference in this group's readiness for kindergarten"
About 10 Books A Home
10 Books A Home (10BH) is an early education nonprofit whose mission is to prepare high poverty preschoolers to excel in kindergarten by having their parents and volunteers teach them about things they are naturally motivated to learn about. 10BH staff creates a partnership between the preschooler's parent and a volunteer who both provide a tutoring lesson every week that centers on the child's intrinsic learning motivations (ILMs). The purpose of every tutoring lesson is to feed the child's learning motivations and leave assignments that the child and her parent can continue learning about before the next lesson. Tutoring lessons happen for two years in the homes of children so that families can develop a culture of learning that will benefit them long after they exit 10BH and begin kindergarten. Read more at http://www.10booksahome.org/
