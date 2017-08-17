 
Progressive Metal Newcomer Rahsaan Lacey Announce Debut EP Release

Progressive Metal Newcomer and Charlotte Native Rahsaan Lacey Announce Debut EP Release with Instrumental Progressive Rock Band, Terria
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Horizons, the first EP by instrumental prog rock outfit, Terria, will be out for release on August 19th.  This project is the brainchild of Rahsaan Lacey, a bassist, composer and producer from Charlotte, NC.

Completing this project presented its fair share of setbacks and personal growth from faulty commitments of former college bandmates to funding for distribution and licensing. Having trimmed his already short track list of songs to a solid five, Rahsaan is ready for the world to hear the release his freshman project.

With its inception in 2012, Terria is a collaboration between Rahsaan and session musicians Alden Marchand (guitars), Alek Darson (guitars, engineering, mixing, mastering), David Zuckerman (guitars), and Hadrien Pierson (drums).  The five musicians worked together while at Berklee to breathe life into five compositions that drew inspiration from the complexity and intricacies of progressive rock,  jazz, and electronica.

Echoes of artists such as Animals as Leaders, Meshuggah, Tesseract, and The Dillinger Escape Plan, can be heard on this EP.  However, Rahsaan is unafraid to stretch his compositional limits into jazzier territory, harkening back to musicians like Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, Joe Henderson, and Allan Holdsworth.

Horizons presents listeners with heavy syncopation and odd-metered grooves.  Distorted guitars and soaring leads keep the experience tight and melodic, but there are more ambient moments with reverberating pads and electronic drums that provide a reprieve from the high-intensity moments in the EP.

Each track on the EP is inspired by a distinctive natural force. "I feel that nature is such a creative and controlling force, often overlooked by society.  Creating Horizons was a way for me to confront both the anxiety and the awe that nature can evoke," explains Lacey.

Horizons will be released on August 19th; purchase it on Bandcamp (https://projectterria.bandcamp.com/) or anywhere music is streamed or sold. Follow Terria on Facebook at www.facebook.com/projectterria.

Horizons Track Listing:

• Terria (Ft. Alek Darson)
• Water's Edge (Ft. Alden Marchand)
• Nova (Ft. Dave Zuckerman)
• Mangrove (Ft. Dave Zuckerman and Alek Darson)
• Core (Ft. Alden Marchand)

All media inquiries can be directed to T.MORRISON AGENCY.

Contact
T.MORRISON AGENCY
Tamika Morrison
***@tmorrisonpr.com
Source:PROJECT TERRIA
Email:***@tmorrisonpr.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Aug 17, 2017
