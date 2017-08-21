 
Industry News





Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Historic Theaters of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley

Local author Sean T. Posey will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Historic Theaters of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley
Historic Theaters of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Historic Theaters of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley

Local author Sean T. Posey will be available to sign copies of book

From the days of the gaslit opera houses through the era of the drive-in, the Mahoning Valley's theatrical culture has thrived. The finest theaters in northeastern Ohio rose with the manufacturing might of the Steel Valley.

The Warner brothers, who started their careers in Youngstown, opened their first theater in New Castle, Pennsylvania, and celebrities from Katharine Hepburn to Red Skelton graced local stages. The finest vaudevillians and the lovely ladies of burlesque were always a ticket away.

Take a trip back to the Park Burlesque and the opulent Palace Theater and revisit the theater culture of Warren and Trumbull County. Author Sean T. Posey traces the evolution of modern cinema through the rich local history of the Mahoning Valley.

Highlights from the book include:

·         The book contains a chapter on the history of the Warner brothers in the Mahoning Valley.

·         Youngstown's former Warner Theater, now Powers Auditorium, receives an entire chapter in the book.

·         Learn the stories behind Mahoning Valley's nine drive-in theaters.

·         The story of the professional career of Peter Wellman, the Mahoning Valley's leading theater entrepreneur and owner of Girard's movie houses, is told for the first time in a book.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

381 Boardman-Poland Rd.

Youngstown, OH 44512

When:  Monday, August 21st, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
