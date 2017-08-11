 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

Programming Highlights At Wizard World Comic Con Chicago

Tennant, Barrowman, 'Firefly' Q&A's, Cosplay, Creative Panels Head Programming At Wizard World Comic Con Chicago; Most Included With Any Admission
 
 
David Tennant
David Tennant
 
CHICAGO - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Q&A sessions with standout celebrities David Tennant ("Doctor Who," "Jessica Jones"), John Barrowman ("Arrow," "Doctor Who"), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, "The Walking Dead") and casts of "Firefly" and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and WWE® Superstars, sci-fi speed dating, anime, cosplayer and comics creator sessions, adult and kids costume contests and more highlight the programming offerings at the 20th annual Wizard World Comic Con Chicago, August 24-27 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Most programming is included as part of the standard event admission and is in addition to the live entertainment options (magic, dancing, music, etc.) all weekend.

Some highlights of the more than 120 hours of panels scheduled include:

• Interactive Q&As with Tennant (Saturday, 1:30 p.m.), Barrowman (Sunday, 1 p.m.), Rooker (Friday, 1 p.m.), Dean Cain ("Supergirl," "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," Saturday, noon), Paul Bettany (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.), Danny Trejo (Machete, Death Race: Inferno, Sunday, 2:15 p.m.), Gene Simmons (KISS frontman, Saturday, 10:30 a.m.), John Cusack (Say Anything…, HIgh Fidelity, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.), Christian Kane ("Leverage," "The Librarians," Sunday, 11:30 a.m.), Loni Anderson ("WKRP in Cincinnati," Sunday, 2:30 p.m.) and many others
• Group sessions with the casts of "Firefly" (Summer Glau and Jewel Staite, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.), "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." (Cobie Smulders and Elizabeth Henstridge, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.), "Doctor Who" (Alex Kingston, Jenna Coleman and Catherine Tate, Sunday, noon) and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (Nicholas Brendon and Charisma Carpenter, Saturday, 5 p.m.)
• Wrestling talk with WWE® Superstars Roman Reigns™ (Thursday, 5 p.m.), Alexa Bliss™ (Thursday, 6 p.m.), Kevin Owens™ (Friday, 3 p.m.), Charlotte Flair™ (Friday, 4 p.m.) and The Hardy Boyz™ (Saturday, 4 p.m.)
• Creator-themed hours featuring industry superstars Rob Schamberger, Clinton Hobart, Mike Grell, Dean Haspiel, Barbara Slate, Alex de Campi, Trevor Muller, Danny Fingeroth, Joe Harris, Steve Geiger, Lani Sarem, Genese Davis, Maggie Thompson, Dr. Travis Langley, Victor Dandridge and more
• Anime-themed sessions with Wizard World's own Mogshelle and Laycee and others
• "Nothing Stays Dead in Comics," featuring Wizard World Editor in Chief Brian Walton on the cyclical death and rebirth of comics and the relaunching of Wizard
• Wizard World Concert: Performed By World Of Warcraft Composer Jason Hayes and Video Game Band "Critical Hit" (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.)
• Sci-Fi Speed Dating sessions (tired of lookin' for love in Alderaan places?) (Thursday 6 p.m., Friday 4, 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.(LGBTPQ), 1, 3:30, 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.(LGBTPQ), 1, 3:30 p.m.)
• Kids programming all four days, including story time, face painting, puppet shows, dance parties, magic, learn to draw, (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)
• World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Cosplay with special guests Brit Bliss, Mogshelle, Papa Bear, Princess Morgan, Termina Cosplay and more, throughout the weekend

Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.

A full list of Wizard World Comic Con Chicago programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/programming-entertainment/chicago (subjects, guests, times and rooms subject to change).

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Show hours are Thursday, August 24, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, August 25, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Chicago is the 10th in the 2017 series produced by Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD). For more on the event, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/chicago.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched the digital Wizard magazine and introduced WizPop, a daily news service reporting on the biggest pop culture  stories of the day, and featuring a weekly recap covering the news of the week. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Wizard World
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
Click to Share