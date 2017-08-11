News By Tag
Programming Highlights At Wizard World Comic Con Chicago
Tennant, Barrowman, 'Firefly' Q&A's, Cosplay, Creative Panels Head Programming At Wizard World Comic Con Chicago; Most Included With Any Admission
Some highlights of the more than 120 hours of panels scheduled include:
• Interactive Q&As with Tennant (Saturday, 1:30 p.m.), Barrowman (Sunday, 1 p.m.), Rooker (Friday, 1 p.m.), Dean Cain ("Supergirl,"
• Group sessions with the casts of "Firefly" (Summer Glau and Jewel Staite, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.), "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
• Wrestling talk with WWE® Superstars Roman Reigns™ (Thursday, 5 p.m.), Alexa Bliss™ (Thursday, 6 p.m.), Kevin Owens™ (Friday, 3 p.m.), Charlotte Flair™ (Friday, 4 p.m.) and The Hardy Boyz™ (Saturday, 4 p.m.)
• Creator-themed hours featuring industry superstars Rob Schamberger, Clinton Hobart, Mike Grell, Dean Haspiel, Barbara Slate, Alex de Campi, Trevor Muller, Danny Fingeroth, Joe Harris, Steve Geiger, Lani Sarem, Genese Davis, Maggie Thompson, Dr. Travis Langley, Victor Dandridge and more
• Anime-themed sessions with Wizard World's own Mogshelle and Laycee and others
• "Nothing Stays Dead in Comics," featuring Wizard World Editor in Chief Brian Walton on the cyclical death and rebirth of comics and the relaunching of Wizard
• Wizard World Concert: Performed By World Of Warcraft Composer Jason Hayes and Video Game Band "Critical Hit" (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.)
• Sci-Fi Speed Dating sessions (tired of lookin' for love in Alderaan places?) (Thursday 6 p.m., Friday 4, 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.(LGBTPQ)
• Kids programming all four days, including story time, face painting, puppet shows, dance parties, magic, learn to draw, (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)
• World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Cosplay with special guests Brit Bliss, Mogshelle, Papa Bear, Princess Morgan, Termina Cosplay and more, throughout the weekend
Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.
A full list of Wizard World Comic Con Chicago programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Show hours are Thursday, August 24, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, August 25, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Chicago is the 10th in the 2017 series produced by Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD)
