News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fridge Art Fair Miami : Art Week December 2017
Blue Moon Hotel Miami Beach Presents "Fridge Art Fair Miami: The Art Bagel Edition"
December 4-10: Fridge Art Fair returns for the 5th year to Art Basel | Miami Beach and Art Week Miami after an enormously successful 50 Shades of Fridge at the NU Hotel Brooklyn
during Frieze Week- New York 2017.
(Miami - August 1, 2017) – Fridge Art Fair has just announced that this year's Miami fair entitled "Fridge Art Fair Miami: The Art Bagel Edition " will be held from December 4-10 at the modern and historic Blue Moon Hotel in the heart of South Beach during Art Basel.
The esteemed Fontsquared has been appointed the curators of the fair. The husband and wife artist team, Ignacio and Jean Font ( https://fontsquared.org ), aim to create a uniform work of art by considering shape, form and color in their careful selection of works.
"We are honored to partner with such a gem of a hotel and to have such a talented curatorial team behind the scenes," said Eric Ginsburg (http://www.worldoferic.com) Founder and Director of the fair. "Blue Moon's spectacular art deco design will be a great backdrop to the amazing and diverse artwork featured at Fridge. Some of the new elements of the fair, such as a craft bazaar and video lounge, are really going to take this Fridge to the next level!"
A highlight of "Fridge Art Fair Miami: The Art Bagel Edition" is the "Fridge Magnet Project." This project, open to all artists and art lovers, invites participants to create a magnet to be displayed during the fair. More information about participating in this truly Fridge Spectacular project can be found on the fair's website. ( http://fridgeartfair.com )
Fridge Art Fair is also partnering with the Dog Wall of Fame Foundation, a branch of Fridge Art Fair, to present the "Fridge Dog All Star Wall of Fame." Showcasing some of the world's most renowned four-legged friends, inductees will be announced during the VIP/Press Bagel and Lox preview on Sunday December 3r d from 1-8pm. The nominees include fan favorites such as Toto, Spud McKenzie, and Lassie.
The video lounge, which will take place in Blue Moon's scenic courtyard, will display "Fridge-a-delightful"
Contact: Eric Ginsburg Director, Fridge Art Fair fridgeartfair.com info@fridgeartfair.com
202.590.1357
To close of this year's Fridge, the "Clean the Fridge, Bagel Meet-and-Greet Brunch" will take place on Sunday, December 10 from 11 AM – 3 PM. For the brunch, all artists will be in attendance and the public is invited for an a la carte brunch at Blue Moon's restaurant Fix.
Applications and more Fridge information can be found at http://www.fridgeartfair.com Can you fit into the FRIDGE?
###
About Fridge Art Fair: Fridge Art Fair was born in 2013 on New York's Lower East Side. Fridge Art Fair is the boutique, soft sell, dog-friendly satellite fair dubbed by Artinfo as "the baby who has refused to obey orders to stand outside the door while the adults confabulate inside."
About Eric Ginsburg: Fridge Art Fair Founder and Artist Eric Ginsburg, ( http://www.worldoferic.com ), is best known for his unique and whimsical dog and cat portraits which consist of soulful and painterly qualities. Ginsburg credits his success to the Sol LeWitt as a patron and friend who commissioned works, and served as a mentor, along with William Wegman, who served as both Eric's "pen pal" and as a "kind of a hero."
Ginsburg's works are found in public & private collections around the world including: Herb & Dorothy Vogel Collection of the National Gallery of Art; Corrie ten Boom Museum, The Netherlands;
About Blue Moon Hotel: Located in the heart of Miami's Art Deco District, Blue Moon Hotel is housed in a Mediterranean Revival building on Collins Avenue. The 75-guestroom historic hotel was created in 1997 through the artful combination of two unique buildings: the Lafayette Hotel, which originally opened in 1934 and the Floral Apartment Hotel (later known as Les Suites) built in 1940. Merv Griffin, the late entertainer and hotelier, once owned the hotel and gave the hotel its name after the song "Blue Moon" written by Rodgers and Hart. (Griffin was always particularly fond of the tune.) The hotel is an affiliate of Marriott's Autograph Collection and is a proud member of HHM's Independent Collection.
Media Contact
Fridge Art Fair
2025901357
info@fridgeartfair.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse