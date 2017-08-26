News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for African Americans of Durham County
Local author Andre D. Vann will be available to sign copies of book
Durham County, North Carolina, once called the "Chicago of the South" and the "Capital of the Black Bourgeoisie,"
About the Author:
Andre D. Vann—author, archivist, historian, and a longtime resident of Durham and chronicler of African American history—has compiled a fascinating collection of photographs highlighting key individuals and memorable moments in Durham County's history. This tribute to the people of Durham County aims to be a treasure for longtime residents and newcomers alike.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
8030 Renaissance Parkway, Suite 855
Durham, NC 27713
When: Saturday, August 26th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
