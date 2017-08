Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for African Americans of Durham County

Local author Andre D. Vann will be available to sign copies of book

African Americans of Durham County

End

--Durham County, North Carolina, once called the "Chicago of the South" and the "Capital of the Black Bourgeoisie,"has long occupied an important place in the hearts and minds of those who called Durham County home. African Americans have played a vital role in the growth and development of the region over the years, from antebellum times to Reconstruction to the Civil Rights era and in the present. The African American citizens of this historic Tar Heel county share an impressive story marked by determination, economic achievement, and resilience, and they have made a difference in all walks of life—educational, religious, civic, and commercial. This pictorial history reflects upon the rich and vibrant role that African Americans played in the area following emancipation. In its earliest stages, residents in such neighborhoods as Hayti, Hickstown, Crest Street, Pearsontown, the West End, the East End, and Walltown each created sturdy surviving communities that have shaped Durham.Andre D. Vann—author, archivist, historian, and a longtime resident of Durham and chronicler of African American history—has compiled a fascinating collection of photographs highlighting key individuals and memorable moments in Durham County's history. This tribute to the people of Durham County aims to be a treasure for longtime residents and newcomers alike.Barnes & Noble8030 Renaissance Parkway, Suite 855Durham, NC 27713Saturday, August 26th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com