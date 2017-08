Angelitos de Oro Announces 2017 Card Week at South Coast Plaza Benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters

Cards sales begin Aug. 28 for the October shopping fundraiser supporting youth mentorship programs

-- Angelitos de Oro, a volunteer auxiliary group based in Santa Ana, is partnering again with South Coast Plaza forbenefitting. Taking place this year from Oct. 4-10, the weeklong shopping fundraiser offers cardholders 20 percent savings at more than 100 participatingboutiques and restaurants.Cards will go on sale for $60 beginning Aug. 28 at angelitosdeoro.org. Joining longtime participants such as Bottega Veneta, Escada, Oscar de la Renta and Saint Laurent,include adidas Originals, Crabtree & Evelyn, kate spade new york, Martin Lawrence Galleries, Pottery Barn, Stella McCartney, UGG, Weekend Max Mara, Williams-Sonoma, Mezzet Mediterranean Cuisine, Nékter Juice Bar and Vaca.All proceeds from card sales will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters. Over the last 56 years, Angelitos de Oro has contributed more than $6 million for the organization's one-to-one mentoring programs for youth facing adversity."We are incredibly grateful for the longtime support of Angelitos de Oro and their commitment to changing futures for youth in our community," says Melissa Beck, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire. "Their partnership plays a significant role in our ability to serve more than 3,300 children annually, with outcomes that include 100 percent high school graduation and a 96 percent college enrollment rate."Purchase of the card by noon on Sept. 29 also includes an invitation to theChampagne reception and luncheon, which takes place Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. in South Coast Plaza's Jewel Court. During the reception, a fashion presentation led by, executive director of marketing at South Coast Plaza, will feature styles from participating Preview Day stores including Bottega Veneta, Diane von Furstenberg, Escada, Intermix, kate spade new york, M Missoni, Oscar de la Renta, REDValentino and Stuart Weitzman. A highlight of this year's event is a showcase of limited-edition merchandise created exclusively for South Coast Plaza's 50anniversary.Shoppers who present their Angelitos Cards save 20 percent one day early at Preview Day boutiques; 10 percent of proceeds from all sales at those stores on Preview Day will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters.To purchase an Angelitos Card, visit angelitosdeoro.org. Beginning the last week in September, the card will also be available for purchase at all fourSouth Coast Plaza concierge locations. A full list of participating stores can be found on the Angelitos de Oro website.Angelitos de Oro is an auxiliary of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County, raising funds to support the organization's mentoring programs. Since its inception in 1961, the group has raised more than $6 million for Big Brothers Big Sisters, allowing thousands of children facing adversity to be matched with mentors. Angelitos Card Week, the auxiliary's annual shopping fundraiser at South Coast Plaza, is celebrating its 16th anniversary in 2017. For more information, visit angelitosdeoro.org.Big Brothers Big Sisters believes that with the support of a caring mentor, every child has the ability to achieve his or her full potential. It is the nation's largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring organization, serving a quarter-million children annually. Based in Santa Ana, Calif., the Orange County agency was incorporated in 1958 and works as a local extension of the national effort to make professionally supported, one-to-one matches between mentors ("Bigs") and children ("Littles") facing adversity. Together with the Inland Empire agency, which opened its doors in 2013, the local organization annually serves more than 3,300 children through programs that improve the odds of youth performing better in school and avoiding violence and illegal activities. For more information visit http://ocbigs.org or follow Big Brothers Big SistersonFacebook,Twitter andInstagram.Renowned as a leading international shopping destination, South Coast Plaza is home to more than 250 prominent boutiques, critically-acclaimed restaurants and the adjacent celebrated Segerstrom Center for the Arts. It is the West Coast's premier shopping experience, with its proximity to beaches and John Wayne Airport, customized concierge services, and unparalleled collection of diverse retailers — from Gucci, Hermès, Cartier and Harry Winston to Roger Vivier, Dolce&Gabbana, The Webster, Dior, Dior Homme and more. Now celebrating its 50th year, South Coast Plaza is located in Orange County, California, in the city of Costa Mesa. Information:southcoastplaza.com or 800.782.8888.