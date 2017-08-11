 
News By Tag
* Air Compressors
* Industrial Equipment
* Manufacturing Equipment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Downers Grove
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

Delta Industries Inc. 30-Year Anniversary

Family owned, local company going strong by changing with the times
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Air Compressors
* Industrial Equipment
* Manufacturing Equipment

Industry:
* Industrial

Location:
* Downers Grove - Illinois - US

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Within the month of August, Delta Industries Inc. will be celebrating 30 years of continued growth and success in a unique industry, the sale, and service of premium compressors and compressed air equipment.

In 1987, John Reinert, Founder and President, saw an opportunity to represent a newcomer to the American market, Kaeser Compressors Inc of Coburg, Germany. John, believing in Kaeser's product line, used his engineering background and natural ability to connect with others to build a business that is entering its third decade.

"In the engineering world, Delta is known as a measurement of change. We wanted to be known as a company that brings effective change to our customers." – John Reinert

Within the last 30 years, Delta Industries has grown to seven offices across Illinois and Iowa with customers in the industrial, automotive, medical, food, and beverage industries, to name a few.

So how does a company like Delta stay so successful throughout the years?

According to Glen Mack, Sales Director, for any business to be successful they must remain true to its core values. For the employees at Delta Industries, these values are ones of openness, honesty, and professionalism. They strive to provide their clients with the most reliable and cost-effective solution that fits the client's unique needs. This has resulted in a loyal and broad customer base, some of which have been doing business with Delta Industries since it opened in 1987.

Additionally, Delta Industries has always looked-for ways to stay current. Continuous training of staff and technological adaptation have helped stay connected with current customers and with the marketplace.

Delta is always on a lookout for great talent. Individuals interested in sales, service, or support are encouraged to apply. All in all, success starts within the company, and we look forward to many more years servicing our clients.

Visit http://www.deltaind.net for details

Media Contact
Steve Korzun
1-630-960-3900 ext. 5828
***@deltaind.net
End
Source:
Email:***@deltaind.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share