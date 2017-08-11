News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Delta Industries Inc. 30-Year Anniversary
Family owned, local company going strong by changing with the times
In 1987, John Reinert, Founder and President, saw an opportunity to represent a newcomer to the American market, Kaeser Compressors Inc of Coburg, Germany. John, believing in Kaeser's product line, used his engineering background and natural ability to connect with others to build a business that is entering its third decade.
"In the engineering world, Delta is known as a measurement of change. We wanted to be known as a company that brings effective change to our customers." – John Reinert
Within the last 30 years, Delta Industries has grown to seven offices across Illinois and Iowa with customers in the industrial, automotive, medical, food, and beverage industries, to name a few.
So how does a company like Delta stay so successful throughout the years?
According to Glen Mack, Sales Director, for any business to be successful they must remain true to its core values. For the employees at Delta Industries, these values are ones of openness, honesty, and professionalism. They strive to provide their clients with the most reliable and cost-effective solution that fits the client's unique needs. This has resulted in a loyal and broad customer base, some of which have been doing business with Delta Industries since it opened in 1987.
Additionally, Delta Industries has always looked-for ways to stay current. Continuous training of staff and technological adaptation have helped stay connected with current customers and with the marketplace.
Delta is always on a lookout for great talent. Individuals interested in sales, service, or support are encouraged to apply. All in all, success starts within the company, and we look forward to many more years servicing our clients.
Visit http://www.deltaind.net for details
Media Contact
Steve Korzun
1-630-960-3900 ext. 5828
***@deltaind.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse